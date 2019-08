Ilmarinen etsii Suomen iloisinta yrittäjää

Ilmarinen’s interim report 1 January–30 June 2019: Strong H1 for investment operations, cost-effectiveness improved and growth continued 1.8.2019 11:05:25 EEST | Press release

Ilmarinen’s total result in January–June grew to EUR 931 million (EUR -502 million in 1 Jan–30 Jun 2018), thanks to strong investment returns. Operating expenses decreased, loading profit improved to EUR 27 (20) million and the ratio of operating expenses to expense loading components stood at 71 (78) per cent. Premiums written for January–June stood at EUR 2.9 billion (EUR 2.7 billion). Measured in premiums written, the customer base grew by EUR 109 million (EUR 44 million). A total of EUR 3.0 billion (EUR 2.8 billion) in pensions was paid to 459,000 pension recipients. In January–June, the return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio was 6.0 per cent (1.1 per cent in 1 Jan–30 Jun 2018), i.e. EUR 2.7 billion (EUR 0.5 billion). At the end of June, the market value of investments stood at EUR 47.8 billion (EUR 46.0 billion on 31 Dec 2018). The long-term average nominal return on investments was 5.7 per cent, corresponding to a 4.1 per cent annual real return. Solvency strengthened compare