Ilmarinen, Skanska ja Stora Enso selvittivät: Nuorten asumistoiveet yllättävänkin perinteisiä

Ilmarinen and Etera to merge – customers will benefit from improved cost-effectiveness 29.6.2017 14:18

The earnings-related pension insurance companies Ilmarinen and Etera intend to merge as of 1 January 2018. Their merger will create a solvent and cost-effective earnings-related pension company with the most competitive client benefits in the sector. By combining the strengths of each company, the goal is to build an innovative and agile service company that offers even more diverse and higher-quality services than before.