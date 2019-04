Ilmarinen uudistaa organisaatiotaan asiakaslähtöisemmäksi ja ketterämmäksi

Financial statements 2018: Ilmarinen is responsible for the earnings-related pension cover of 1.2 million Finns 15.2.2019 11:11:02 EET | Tiedote

Finland’s largest employment pension insurance company Ilmarinen is responsible for the earnings-related pension cover of 1.2 million Finns. EUR 5.7 billion was paid in pensions. The stock price fall in the final quarter of the year pushed investment returns down to –1.4 per cent.