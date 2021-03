Ilmarisen hallitukseen uusia jäseniä, hallintoneuvoston puheenjohtajaksi Ilkka Hämälä

Ilmarinen’s financial statements 2020: Solvency strengthened further despite the coronavirus crisis, efficiency improved substantially 11.2.2021 11:07:06 EET | Press release

The return on Ilmarinen’s investments was 7.1 per cent as the coronavirus crisis was shaking the markets. The value of investment assets increased to an all-time high, more than EUR 53 billion, and solvency strengthened. Operating expenses decreased by 9 per cent.