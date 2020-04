Ilmarisen osavuosiraportti 1.1.–31.3.2020: Koronavirus vei sijoitustuotot 7,5 % negatiivisiksi, kustannustehokkuus parani edelleen

Ilmarinen’s interim report 1 January–31 March 2020: The coronavirus pushed investment returns 7.5% below zero, cost-effectiveness improved further 30.4.2020 11:08:01 EEST | Press release

Ilmarinen’s Q1 total result slid into negative territory, to EUR -2,649 million (EUR 744 million in 1 Jan–31 Mar 2019), due to the low return on investments resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Operating expenses decreased EUR 4 million and the ratio of operating expenses to expense loading components improved to 69.0 (71.5) per cent.