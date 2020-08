Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Lasku hidastui – Työntekijämäärä putosi heinäkuussa kuitenkin noin seitsemän prosenttia

Ilmarinen’s Interim Report 1 January to 30 June 2020: Coronavirus causes return on investments to fluctuate, cost-effectiveness of operations improved as expected 14.8.2020 13:13:58 EEST | Press release

The total result for Ilmarinen’s H1 was EUR –1,099 million (EUR 931 million 1 Jan–30 Jun 2019) due to the slump in return on investments caused by the coronavirus early in the year.