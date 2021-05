Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Työntekijämäärä laski yli kaksi prosenttia – valoa kuitenkin jo näkyvissä

Ilmarinen became a seed investor in a new Low Carbon Fund with 170 million euros 22.4.2021 11:14:12 EEST | Press release

lmarinen has become a seed investor in AXA IM’s new mutual fund, the AXA WF US High Yield Low Carbon Bonds Fund, with 170 million euros. The fund is one of the first of its kind globally. The fund’s investment approach is fully ESG integrated and particularly focused on the carbon and water intensity scores of issuers. The investment is part of Ilmarinen’s overall responsible investment strategy.