Ilmarisen suhdanneindeksi: Työntekijämäärä nousi jälleen – koko vuosi vielä hiukan miinuksella

Ilmarinen's Interim Report 1 January to 30 September 2021: Return on investments was 10.5 per cent, solvency capital strengthened to EUR 15.4 billion 28.10.2021

The return on Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio rose to 10.5 (1.1) per cent, or EUR 5.6 billion, thanks to the strong performance of the equity markets. The market value of investments grew to EUR 58.4 (53.3) billion. The long-term average return on investments was 6.1 per cent. This corresponds to an annual real return of 4.6 per cent.