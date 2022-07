Ilmastonmuutos otetaan yhä paremmin huomioon rahapolitiikassa

Essi Eerola to head the Bank of Finland’s Domestic Economic Policy Process 1.7.2022 13:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

Essi Eerola, D.Soc.Sc., has been appointed to head the Bank of Finland’s Domestic Economic Policy Process, with effect from 15 August 2022. The appointment is for a five-year term. She will be responsible for the operation and development of the process. Eerola, as head of the process, will report directly to the Governor of the Bank of Finland and will also serve as a member of the Monetary Policy and Research Department’s management team. Eerola has served since 2016 as Research Director at the VATT Institute for Economic Research. Her previous posts have included Adviser in the Research Unit of the Monetary Policy and Research Department of the Bank of Finland, and Principal Economist at the VATT Institute for Economic Research. Eerola is an experienced economist and researcher in the field of Finnish economic policy and has specialised in public finances and the housing market. She successfully defended her doctoral thesis in 2003 in the Department of Economics at the University of