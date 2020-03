Ilmastoverkosto CLC haluaa tiukennuksia ja selvennöksiä EU-komission ilmastolakiin

Neste, Nunnauuni and Wärtsilä awarded for reducing black carbon emissions 6.5.2019 19:00:00 EEST | Press release

Black carbon is one of the major contributors to Arctic warming. The Climate Leadership Coalition and its partners wanted to raise the awareness on this and launched a campaign “White Show, Clean Air” to find scalable solutions to reduce black carbon. The winners of the innovation competition were announced today at the 11th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Rovaniemi.