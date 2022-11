Ilmoittautuminen Vaasan ammattikorkeakoulun kevään 2023 avoimen AMK:n opintoihin alkoi

Vaasa Campus Festival kicks off in celebration of the new academic year 26.8.2022 10:06:53 EEST | Press release

Third time's the charm, as Vaasa Campus Festival arrives at the Vaasa market square bigger than ever. The event organized on August 31 gathers the people of Vaasa after a three-year-long hiatus to celebrate the start of the school year with the stars of the music world.