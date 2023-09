IMF julkaisi arvion Pohjoismaiden ja Baltian maiden rahanpesun torjunnasta – valvontaa mahdollista tehostaa lisäämällä rajat ylittävää tiedonvaihtoa

Results of Finnish banks’ stress tests – banks’ resilience good, but a significant weakening of the operating environment would erode buffers 28.7.2023 19:52:26 EEST | Press release

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published the results of its EU-wide stress test exercise, and the Financial Supervisory Authority has tested the resilience of banks that are subject to its direct supervision. The results of the stress tests show that the Finnish banking sector would withstand a significant weakening of the operating environment, but banks’ buffers are however limited. The stress tests' adverse scenario was exceptionally severe this time.