Inauguration of the President of the Republic of Finland, 1 February 2018
The inauguration of the President of the Republic of Finland will take place on Thursday 1 February 2018.
At 12 noon, President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö will arrive for a plenary session of Parliament. There he will take the oath of office, the solemn affirmation referred to in section 56 of the Constitution. Following this, Speaker of Parliament Maria Lohela will convey Parliament’s greetings to the President. President Niinistö will then respond with a speech addressed to Parliament.
At about 12.30, the President will depart to inspect the guard of honour at the front of the Parliament Building. Members of the public may follow the inspection of the guard of honour from Mannerheimintie.
After this, the President will transfer to the Presidential Palace, where he will greet the public from the Palace balcony at about 12.40. The public may follow the presidential greeting from the Market Square.
In the Presidential Palace, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps will greet the President, who will then respond. Before transferring to the Hall of State, the President will shake hands with the members of the diplomatic corps in the Hall of Mirrors.
In the Hall of State, the Prime Minister will address the President, and the President, in turn, will give a speech. Finally, still in the Hall of State, the President will shake hands with members of the Government, representatives of the highest state bodies and the most senior public officials. The event will end by about 14.30.
A book of congratulations will be available for the public to sign on Thursday 1 February from 10.00 to 16.00 in the entrance hall of the Main Guard Post building, at Mariankatu 1, and on Friday 2 February from 10.00 to 16.00 in the foyer of the Presidential Palace, at Mariankatu 2.
The inauguration of the President of the Republic will be broadcast live on TV1 and Yle Areena, and commentary will also be available in Swedish. The inaugural ceremonies will be broadcast live on Radio Suomi as well.
