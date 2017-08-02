'Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2017' Final Lineup Announced

2.8.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

The final lineup for 2017 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival which will kick off on August 11 has been announced.

The lineup includes Bastille, Justice, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, DNCE and Swanky Dank. They have made rock fans go wild at world-famous festivals. Some 80 popular acts from the host country will also join the event.

The distinct features of this year’s lineup are popularity, musicality and uniqueness. The roster of acts for Incheon Pentaport is nothing like the bills at other festivals.

On Friday, August 11, Dua Lipa, an English singer who won NME Award for Best New Artist in 2017, and Her Name In Blood, an energetic Japanese metalcore band, will start off Incheon Pentaport.

On Saturday, August 12, Bastille will hit the stage as the headliner. Bastille is the British indie band who sold over 4 million records of its first studio album, “Bad Blood,” and also won the British Breakthrough Act in 2014. Circa Waves and You Me at Six are making Rock fans’ hearts throb. Circa Waves is a rock band from Liverpool, England, who topped the NME list of the best bands at Glastonbury 2015. You Me at Six is a rising English alternative rock band.

On Sunday, August 13, Justice, one of the most successful French electronic duos, will headline the grand finale of the festival. 5 Seconds of Summer, an Australian band, and Charli XCX, who was featured in Fancy that took No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart, will debut in Korea. Zion.T, an unrivaled South Korean black music artist, will bring the finale to a close with a full band set-up.

The best known festival in Asia has been held in Songdo International City every year since 2006. It was selected as one of the "2017 Promising Cultural and Tourism Festivals" by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and put on the list of the world's 50 "must-see festivals" by British entertainment magazine "TimeOut."

Incheon has emerged as a major city in Northeast Asia, boosted by the opening of the nation's largest international airport in 2001 and the development of the nation's first Free Economic Zone in the city in 2003. As many as 84 cities with a population of over 1 million people are just two hours away by plane from Incheon. It has ideal tourism and business conditions, including an international airport and a port, 168 islands and the sea, and Korea's premier Free Economic Zone consisting of Songdo, Cheongna and Yeongjong.

For more information on Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2017, visit pentaportrock.com.

