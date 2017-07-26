Inspired Welcomes TA Associates as an Investor in its Next Phase of Growth
26.7.2017 18:16 | Business Wire
Inspired, a leading group of premium schools in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Australia, today announced it has received a significant strategic growth investment from TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005875/en/
Inspired is a co-educational, non-denominational, independent school group designed to inspire students to achieve their maximum potential in a nurturing, progressive academic environment. Inspired has grown rapidly by building new schools and acquiring existing successful ones around the world. Inspired currently educates approximately 19,000 students between the ages of 1 and 18. The company has offices in London, Johannesburg, Bogota and Sydney.
“In seeking an investor, our preference was for an international firm with a history of helping successful businesses accelerate growth,” said Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder and Chairman of Inspired. “We also wanted a partner, alongside our other shareholders, that shared our commitment to and passion for premium education and with a long-term investment horizon. We believe TA Associates is an experienced global firm with a culture of collaboration and creating opportunity for the companies in which it invests, and we are pleased to welcome them as an investor in Inspired.”
“We believe this investment represents a unique opportunity to build on Inspired’s record of significant growth and development since its founding only four years ago,” said Christopher Parkin, a Managing Director at TA Associates who will join the company’s Board of Directors. “Importantly, we believe Inspired’s educational facilities and teaching models for young students in various markets around the globe have paved the way for future growth opportunities. We are pleased to support Inspired as it embarks on its next phase and look forward to working closely with Nadim and the entire Inspired team.”
Oakley Capital, the Oppenheimer family, the Mansour Group, Genesis Capital and Graeme Crawford (founder of Reddam House) will continue as shareholders of Inspired. Nadim M. Nsouli, founder of Educas, a long-term education investment vehicle, will remain as the lead investor in Inspired.
About Inspired
Inspired is a leading premium schools group in Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America educating 19,000 students across a global network of 27 premium schools and five Early Learning Schools. Inspired offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education by re-evaluating traditional teaching methods and curriculums, and creating a more dynamic, relevant and powerful model reflecting current attitudes. For more information, please visit www.inspirededu.co.uk.
About TA Associates
TA Associates is one of the largest and most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in nearly 500 companies around the world. Comfortable as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term investing approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital and is investing out of current funds of $7.25 billion. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005875/en/
Contact information
For Inspired:
Leanne Emery, +27 (0) 10 060 4242
Group Marketing Director
Leanne.emery@inspirededu.co.uk
or
For TA Associates:
TA Associates
Marcia O’Carroll, 617-574-6796
mocarroll@ta.com
or
BackBay Communications
Zachary Tramonti, 617-391-0797
zachary.tramonti@backbaycommunications.com
or
Stephen Fishleigh, +44 203 475 7552
stephen.fishleigh@backbaycommunications.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Bacardi Limited Announces New Europe Regional President26.7.2017 16:25 | Tiedote
Family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, today announces that Francis Debeuckelaere, a 23-year veteran of the company, has been named Regional President of Europe with immediate effect. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005670/en/ Family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, names Francis Debeuckelaere, a 23-year veteran of the company, Regional President of Europe. (Photo: Business Wire) “There is no one better qualified than Francis to take on this important regional role for the company,” says Michael J. Dolan, Chief Executive Officer of Bacardi Limited. “Francis has enjoyed a long and successful career at Bacardi and is a great example of how we nurture top talent. Over 23 years, Francis has re
Sulzer: Counterfeiters and Patent Infringers at the IDS 2017 – Sulzer Mixpac Continues to Enforce Its Rights26.7.2017 16:07 | Tiedote
Sulzer Mixpac Ltd (SULZER) operates globally in the field of static mixing tips, cartridges and dispensing devices for the dental sector. In recent times, substantially identical copies of the static mixing tips for two-component cartridges and syringes have increasingly been discovered. These copies by other manufacturers are not subject to SULZER's strict quality controls and are therefore not covered by its warranty. In the interests of its clients, SULZER will continue to take legal steps against all such copies. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005664/en/ Patent infringement actions were filed against three Korean suppliers of mixing tips who were offering them at the IDS 2017. (Photo credit: Sulzer Mixpac, reproduction free of charge) With its ruling back in 2010, the Cologne
UN Migration Agency Selects Kony to Accelerate Digital Strategy to Reach More Migrants26.7.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Kony, Inc., a leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, announced that it has been selected by IOM, the UN Migration Agency, to accelerate its digital strategy and support its vision to provide information and humanitarian services to more migrants and government agencies. As the world’s leading intergovernmental agency dedicated to the wellbeing, safety and engagement of migrants, IOM will use the Kony AppPlatform to deliver mobile apps, including the MigApp, to provide key information and humanitarian services to migrants worldwide. IOM works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners. With 166 member states, over 400 field locations and more than 90 per cent of its staff deployed in the field, mobile applications play a critical role in the success of IOM as one of the lead responders to the world’s worst h
ALTV Extends Launch of Hit Current Events Show ‘Street’s Point of View’ to Jordan after Success across the Middle East and North Africa26.7.2017 14:25 | Tiedote
ALTV.com, one of the fastest growing free streaming services recently launched in the Middle East and North Africa, is bringing its hit show ‘Lel Share3 Weghet Nazar’, the Arabic transliteration of ‘Street’s Point of View’, to Jordanian audiences after attracting millions of viewers to the show’s unique user-generated format in Egypt and Morocco. The topical user-generated show first gripped audiences in Egypt, filming on the streets of Cairo to question members of the public over their opinions of daily topics covering local, national and international current affairs, entertainment and sports. Following Street’s Point of View’s success in Egypt, ALTV launched the show in Morocco earlier this year, shooting on the streets of Casablanca to create content that is unique to Moroccan audiences. Street’s Point of View’s Jordanian launch will now see the show take to t
Toshiba's Visconti™4 Image Recognition Processor Powers DENSO's Front-Camera-Based Active Safety System26.7.2017 11:49 | Tiedote
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation today announced that DENSO Corporation (DENSO) is deploying Visconti™4, its latest image-recognition processor dedicated to automotive applications, in next generation, front-camera-based active safety systems. Visconti™4 is a leading-edge, multi-engine road-safety solution that provides drivers with real-time analytics of road conditions and potential dangers. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005479/en/ Toshiba: How Visconti(TM)4 detects and analyzes images. (Graphic: Business Wire) Electronic systems are taking on an increasingly central role in driving, including advanced driver assistance systems and support for autonomous vehicles, and particularly in promoting road safety. The latest iteration of the infl
Visa Expands Global Transaction Processing with Facilities in Singapore and United Kingdom26.7.2017 07:00 | Tiedote
Visa (NYSE:V), a global payments technology company, today announced expanded transaction processing capabilities in two state-of-the-art data centers in Singapore and the United Kingdom. The new global processing hubs will increase the speed, resilience and geo-diversity of Visa’s infrastructure, while strengthening the company’s ability to deliver new and more sophisticated ways to pay in today’s hyper-connected global economy. “Commerce and payments are in the midst of an historic shift from analog to digital. A growing majority of people around the globe are leaving cash behind and reaching instead for their cards and devices to pay,” said Rajat Taneja, executive vice president of technology at Visa. “With our technology investments in Asia and Europe, we’re scaling up our infrastructure to meet the explosive growth in digital and mobile payments, while maintaining the secure, conv
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme