Interim report Q2/2018: Veikkaus operates in a dynamic environment
- Turnover EUR 1 587.2 million (-0.3%).
- Profit EUR 505.5 million (+2.5%).
- 57.1% of the turnover came from the POS and 42.9% from the digital channels.
- According to preliminary analyses, the game restriction concept covering online gaming has helped to prevent problem gambling successfully.
- The turnover of Lucky Games (EUR 610.8 million) increased by 5.6 percent over the previous year. The large jackpots and the 90-million-euro prize landed in Loimaa, Finland, boosted the sales of Eurojackpot (EUR 159.4 million, +37.5%).
- 45.1% of the gaming took place identified (+4.5 percentage points).
President and CEO Olli Sarekoski:
"Veikkaus is preparing for large-scale changes in the coming years. The drastic changes in the operating environment, the ever-accelerating international competition, and our planned shift towards comprehensive identification on decentralised slot machines require us to carry out special measures and development work.
In 2018, we are revising our strategy to secure our competitiveness in the upcoming future changes in the operating environment and the rapidly accelerating competition. The competition over customers is toughest in the digital channels; therefor success in digital business will be one of the cornerstones of the revised strategy. The total gambling market in Finland amounted to an estimated EUR 981 million (+1.9%) in terms of GGR in the period between January and June. Veikkaus’ share of the total market was ca. 89 percent.
The prevention of gambling problems is important to Veikkaus, and we take a positive stand towards the Ministry of the Interior bill on the transition to comprehensive identification on decentralised slot machines from the beginning of 2021 onwards.The bill concerning the amendment of the Lotteries Act was submitted for consultation at the end of June. However, the transition period given in the bill does entail a certain risk to the funding of the beneficiaries.According to our estimates, moving to comprehensive identification on decentralised slot machines will reduce gaming proceeds, depending on the gaming restriction concept. The impacts of the different proposed implementation options on the gaming revenue would amount to 78–170 million euros in the year 2021 according to our estimates. In addition to this, the lottery tax and our partners’ retailer commissions would be affected significantly.In order to minimise the negative impacts, it is of primary importance that we can rapidly adopt effective means of promoting identified gaming and secure our opportunities to develop gaming operations in digital business.
At the end of last year we launched a gaming restriction concept covering online gaming, which is unique even in the international setting. The transition period of adopting the concept ended at the end of March. According to our preliminary estimates, the gaming and money transfer limits have helped us prevent problem gambling and protect high-risk gamblers. The gaming restriction concept reduced the growth of the GGR in Veikkaus’ digital channel by ca. EUR 10–15 million during the first six months of the year.In the future it will be important to monitor whether the restriction concept affects the gambling problems as intended, and we will also need to make use of our increasing understanding whilst developing the tools of gaming control further.
During the second quarter of the year, both Lotto and Eurojackpot boasted exceptionally large jackpots. Eurojackpot, in particular, increased in popularity during the jackpot rollover, which reached 90 million euros in May and June, as well as the 90-million-euro prize that was landed in Loimaa, Finland, in the spring.”
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Veikkauksen mediapalvelu, puh. 09 4370 7000 (kello 8-22), www.veikkaus.fi/yritys
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Aku Korhosen tie 2
00440 HELSINKI
09 437 01https://www.veikkaus.fi/yritys
Veikkaus on kotimainen peliyhtiö, ja meillä on erityinen tehtävä. Haluamme, että pelejämme pelataan turvallisesti ja maltilla. Rahapelejämme pelaavat lähes kaikki aikuiset suomalaiset, ja meillä on yli kaksi miljoonaa etuasiakasta. Pelaajien ansiosta yhteiseen hyvään kertyy yli miljardi euroa vuodessa. Pelien tuotoilla tarjotaan mahdollisuuksia parempaan elämään.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Veikkaus
Sattumusten sarja toi Naantaliin 250 000 euroa – kaikki alkoi Facebookin kirpputoriryhmästä28.8.2018 15:32 | Tiedote
Kirpputoriostoksesta alkanut sattumuksien sarja osoittautui lopulta 250 000 euron arvoiseksi onnenpotkuksi Naantalissa asuvalle pariskunnalle. Katso myös minne muut alkuvuoden suuret raaputusarpavoitot ovat menneet.
Delårsrapport Q2/2018: Veikkaus driver verksamhet i en dynamisk miljö28.8.2018 14:04 | Tiedote
• Omsättning 1587,2 miljoner euro (-0,3 %). • Resultat 505,5 miljoner euro (+2,5 %). • Av omsättningen härrör 57,1 % från försäljningsställen och 42,9 % från de digitala kanalerna. • Enligt preliminär analys har man genom spelbegränsningar för nätspelande lyckats förebygga spelproblem. • Drömspelens omsättning (610,8 miljoner euro) ökade med 5,6 procent jämfört med föregående år. Stora vinstpotter samt spelvinsten på 90 miljoner euro som gick till Loimaa har ökat Eurojackpots försäljning (159,4 miljoner euro, +37,5 %). • 45,1 procent av spelandet är identifierat (+4,5 procentenheter). Verkställande direktör Olli Sarekoski: "Veikkaus förbereder sig för stora förändringar under kommande år. En stark förändring i verksamhetsmiljön, accelererande internationell konkurrens och den planerade övergången till heltäckande identifiering av spelandet i decentraliserat placerade spelautomater kräver särskilda åtgärder och utvecklingsarbete av Veikkaus. Under 2018 kommer vi att förnya bolagets stra
Osavuosikatsaus Q2/2018: Veikkaus toimii dynaamisessa ympäristössä28.8.2018 13:33 | Tiedote
Liikevaihto 1587,2 milj. euroa (-0,3 %). Tulos 505,5 milj. euroa (+2,5 %). Liikevaihdosta 57,1 % tuli myyntipaikoista ja 42,9 % digitaalisista kanavista. Nettipelaamisen pelirajoituskokonaisuudella on onnistuttu alustavien analyysien mukaan ennaltaehkäisemään ongelmallista pelaamista. Haaveilupelien liikevaihto (610,8 milj. euroa) kasvoi 5,6 prosenttia edellisvuodesta. Suuret potit ja Loimaan 90 miljoonan euron voitto ovat kasvattaneet Eurojackpotin myyntiä (159,4 milj. euroa, +37,5 %). 45,1 prosenttia pelaamisesta on tunnistautunutta (+4,5 % -yksikköä). Toimitusjohtaja Olli Sarekoski: "Veikkauksessa valmistaudutaan suuriin muutoksiin tulevina vuosina. Toimintaympäristön voimakas muutos, kiihtyvä kansainvälinen kilpailu sekä suunniteltu siirtyminen täystunnistautumiseen hajasijoitetuissa peliautomaateissa vaativat Veikkaukselta erityisiä toimenpiteitä ja kehitystyötä. Uudistamme vuoden 2018 aikana yhtiön strategiaa turvataksemme kilpailukykymme tulevassa toimintaympäristön muutoksessa
Juukalaisen nettipelaajan porukka ei käynyt kaupaksi - vei 54 149 euron potin kokonaan itse28.8.2018 09:26 | Tiedote
Jyväskylän lauantain Toto76-kierroksella löytyi vain kaksi oikeaa Toto76-riviä. Toisen oli laatinut R-kioski Karjaalla pelinsä jättänyt totoaja ja toisen juukalainen nettipelaaja. Juukalainen oli jakanut 64 euron systeeminsä 10 osuuden porukkapeliksi, mutta kun osuudet eivät käyneet kaupaksi, vei pelin tekijä 54 149,10 euron potin kokonaan itse. Karjaalla rivinsä jättänyt pelaaja voitti 54 484,20 euroa.
Laukaaseen 180 000 euron lottovoitto – lottopotti nousee 2,4 miljoonaan euroon25.8.2018 22:43 | Tiedote
Lauantain Lotossa (34/2018) ei löytynyt täysosumia, mutta 6+1 oikein -tuloksia löytyi yksi. Reilun 180 000 euron voitto matkaa Laukaaseen.
Kenossa poikkeukselliset voitot: 30 pelaajaa jakaa yhteensä 3 miljoonan euron potin25.8.2018 11:50 | Tiedote
Kenossa nähtiin perjantaina poikkeuksellinen tilanne: ilta-arvonnassa löytyi kaksi 1,5 miljoonan euron voittoa, joista kumpikin osui 15 osuuden porukkapeliin (kierros 34/2018).
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme