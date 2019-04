International Conference on Business Models in Culture

On 24–25 April 2019 leading art and cultural professionals, policymakers and researchers will meet at the Cable Factory in Helsinki to discuss business model innovation in the sector. The conference will close the four-year collaboration project Creative Lenses.

The “Creative Lenses Final Conference: Culture and Business Models in Challenging Times” will take place at the Cable Factory (Kaapelitehdas), Helsinki. The two-day conference will explore how arts and cultural organisations can adapt to the changing environment and strengthen their business models accordingly.

The conference explores three main themes

Business Model Thinking: Why are the business models of arts and cultural organisations increasingly discussed? What are the different approaches arts and cultural organisations take to thinking about or changing their business models? What are the implications of business model thinking?





Value and Valuing: What are the different ways of understanding the value that arts and cultural organisations embody, create and realise? How do they balance conflicting missions and priorities?





Making Sense, Impact and Research: How can arts and cultural organisations learn from, about and with their audiences and stakeholders? What are the different ways of re-imagining impact and knowledge co-creation?

The programme includes keynote speeches, workshops and panel discussions

The leader of Julie’s Bicycle Alison Tickell will give her keynote speech on Wednesday 24 April, and the artist Teemu Mäki will speak on Thursday 25 April.

Alison Tickell founded and leads Julie’s Bicycle, a UK-based organisation which advocates for and demonstrates through collaborative projects how arts organisations catalyse, inspire and deliver environmental sustainability. Teemu Mäki is a Finnish artist, director, writer, researcher and chairman of The Artists' Association of Finland. To him, art is the most flexible, versatile and holistic form of philosophy and politics.

Download the programme: https://creativelenses.eu/page/creative-lenses-2nd-international-conference/

The conference closes the Creative Lenses project

This international conference will close the four-year (2015–2019) project, Creative Lenses, that was funded by Creative Europe programme and strives to improve arts and cultural organisations business models by developing their long-term strategic and innovation capacities.

Read more about Creative Lenses: https://creativelenses.eu/about-us/