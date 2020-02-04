INTERNATIONAL SERVICE CHECK becomes ISC-CX

Munich/Basel – After more than 20 years, Europe’s leading Mystery Shopping provider INTERNATIONAL SERVICE CHECK is rebranding to ISC-CX to reflect the company’s evolution to a full-service, digital customer experience agency. The company has been repositioned to leverage its unique capabilities and architecture to serve different customer experience needs, beyond mystery shopping.

ISC-CX has extended its portfolio of services to adapt to the markets and customer’s increasing digitalization and now includes:

- Mystery Shopping: omni-channel measurements, including online and offline evaluations reaping the same benefits with our directly-operated database of +1 million shoppers and our in-house, market-leading software.

- Voice-2025: individual surveys answered by real customers in real-time. Brands get unfiltered data about their business in record time.

- Fast Insight: Mystery Shopping and customer feedback programs combined to offer 360º evaluation of a company.

- Simply Tasks: A mobile crowdsourcing solution that makes it easier and faster to collect critical information from any POS. Shoppers on the ground everywhere provide real-time feedback via the Simply Tasks App.

- Retail Audits: Customized service that measures a client’s compliance standards and brand identity.

- Employee Surveys: Employees are the lifeline of any organization, and measuring satisfaction and engagement among employees can highlight potential opportunity and improvement areas.

Reinhold Auer, Founder and President of ISC-CX: “With our new branding, ISC-CX, we’re opening the door to a new decade. Our upgraded, innovative services are equipped for the digital age and we’re able to, not only help our clients optimize marketing activities, but help them make better decisions for their companies. ISC-CX will take our partner’s customer experience to a whole new level. The 2020s can only embody success.”