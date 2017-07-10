Intuit Launches Global Search for 2017 Firms of the Future
10.7.2017 15:30 | Business Wire
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is searching for the next Firm of the Future and is inviting accounting firms based in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States to enter the contest and vie for the coveted title. Following the widely successful global search for last year’s winner, Intuit is once again looking for the firms who best embrace technological innovations in their practice to become future-ready. Full-service firms, bookkeepers and tax professionals who enter will have a shot at over $100,000 USD in prizes, including multiple cash prizes and an all-expense paid trip to Intuit’s annual QuickBooks Connect conference, November 15-17, in San Jose, California.
“We have witnessed numerous inspiring firms in past years who have made great strides to embrace technology and we are excited to see what this year’s entries will bring to the table,” said Rich Preece, global leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business Group. “We are now in the third year of the Firm of the Future contest and our mission has remained constant ever since we began our search in 2015: to celebrate firms – from full-service to sole proprietors – who have welcomed the future and embraced the latest innovations to amplify their roles as trusted advisors and evolve their practice.”
Preece and a global panel of qualified judges from Intuit’s Small Business Group and Accountant Segment will select a total of four finalists, one from each participating country, as well as 15 runners-up from all submissions. Entries will be judged based on who best embodies the transformation from a traditional accounting firm into a “Firm of the Future.”
How to Enter
The call for entries is now open and runs until August 13, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Accounting firms including full-service firms, bookkeepers and tax professionals based in Australia, Canada (except Quebec), the United Kingdom, and the United States can enter by going to these websites:
- Australia: http://intuit.promo.eprize.com/firmofthefuture2017/
- Canada: https://www.firmofthefuture.com/firm-of-the-future-2017/
- United Kingdom: http://intuit.promo.eprize.com/firmofthefuture2017/
- United States: https://www.firmofthefuture.com/firm-of-the-future-2017/
“Being the Firm of the Future global winner in 2016 has spotlighted my business with both my clients and my community,” said Karine Woodman, owner of 24hr Bookkeeper. “The title indicates that we are forward-thinkers and allows us to showcase our passion for small business success. I've had the opportunity to meet so many people within the accounting industry by entering the contest and those connections are priceless.”
To submit an entry, firms will need to answer the following five questions (in 200 words or fewer) demonstrating why they deserve to be crowned the 2017 Firm of the Future:
|1.
|How many small business clients do you serve for tax/accounting/bookkeeping needs?
|2.
|What percentage of your small business clients use QuickBooks Online?
|3.
|Explain how you save time for your firm and your clients by leveraging cloud-based accounting technologies, including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Accountant, and/or any third-party applications.
|4.
|Describe what advisory services you perform on behalf of your clients to help them avoid pitfalls and identify growth opportunities. Please include how technology and the products you use play a role in your ability to deliver these services.
|5.
|Tell us how your firm is leveraging the Web, digital marketing and social media to interact with clients, reach new prospects and grow.
Firms will also need to upload one photo (collages including multiple images are permitted) that best exemplifies their firm’s future-forward business lifestyle.
Finalists and Voting
One finalist from each country, as well as 15 runners-up regardless of where the firm is based, will be announced in August 2017. Intuit will then provide a videographer and producer for each finalist to create a high-quality video entry focused on depicting what makes their firm a Firm of the Future. Once complete, all four videos will be available in an online gallery on each country’s contest site for public voting between October 16-29, 2017. Finalists will be encouraged to share their video on social media and ask voters to join in the conversation using the hashtag #QBFirmOfTheFuture.
Prizes
The top four global finalists will each receive a $5,000 USD cash prize as well as two tickets to attend QuickBooks Connect, November 15-17, in San Jose, California. The grand prize winner will be revealed on the main stage at QuickBooks Connect and receive an additional cash prize of $25,000 USD. Up to 15 runner-up Firms of the Future worldwide will also be awarded a cash prize of $2,500 USD.
Firm of the Future Resource Center
Intuit’s Firm of the Future website curates actionable step-by-step guides and resources developed by Intuit and key industry leaders. Featuring a wealth of knowledge covering a wide variety of topics such as client relations, growth, trainings and industry news, it serves as a platform for accounting professionals to continue their journey towards becoming a Firm of the Future. The website also offers inspiration and insight from previous winners, including Karine Woodman, whose Hibbing, Minn. firm, 24hr Bookkeeper, won last year’s grand prize.
To join the conversation, share on Facebook and Twitter using #QBFirmOfTheFuture.
About Intuit Inc.
Intuit Inc. is committed to powering prosperity around the world for consumers, small businesses and the self-employed through its ecosystem of innovative financial management solutions.
Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks® and TurboTax®, which make it easier to manage small businesses and tax preparation and filing. QuickBooks Self-Employed provides freelancers and independent contractors with an easy and affordable way to manage their finances and save money at tax time, while Mint delivers financial tools and insights to help people make smart choices about their money.
Intuit's ProConnect brand portfolio includes ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries® and Lacerte®, the company's leading tax preparation offerings for professional accountants.
Founded in 1983, Intuit serves 42 million customers in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil, with revenue of $4.7 billion in its fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations. More information can be found at www.intuit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005323/en/
Contact information
Intuit Inc.
Kim Amsbaugh, 650-944-6649
kim_amsbaugh@intuit.com
Stephanie Friswell, 972-387-2958
stephanie_friswell@intuit.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Pharnext to Present PXT864 Data at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 201710.7.2017 18:45 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that data related to PXT864, the Company’s lead PLEODRUG™, in development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), will be presented in two posters at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC), July 16-20, in London, England. Details are as follow: Date Time Title Monday July 17, 20
Interxion Offers Colocation Services in Rome10.7.2017 16:35 | Tiedote
INTERXION HOLDING NV (NYSE: INXN), a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, today announced the expansion of its colocation services to Rome, Italy. Rome’s large population and central geographical position within Italy, make the city an important connectivity hub with strong growth potential. Interxion’s colocation services in Rome will be delivered within an existing data centre owned by Wind Tre, the largest mobile operator in Italy. Rome’s Internet exchange, NaMeX, is amongst the first to use Interxion’s colocation services in the city. NaMeX’s deployment with Interxion provides an additional, diverse location from which NaMeX members can connect to the internet exchange’s platform. Interxion customers in Rome will have access to a community of carriers and ISPs ensuring efficient connectivity to address Rome, as w
AppDynamics Fuels Innovation at ABN AMRO10.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
AppDynamics, a Cisco company and the leader in application intelligence, today announced that ABN AMRO Bank N.V., one of the Netherlands’ largest financial institutions, has chosen AppDynamics to help it focus on creating innovative, reliable digital experiences for customers. ABN AMRO selected the AppDynamics platform for its Application Performance Management (APM) deployment, enabling rapid, ever more agile development in the bank’s IT environments. ABN AMRO strives to exceed its customers’ fast-rising digital expectations. Its shift to high-velocity development sometimes creates elusive, multifaceted code performance problems; even small changes could ripple across the bank’s operations. AppDynamics’ unique ability to precisely map the paths of Business Transactions helps ABN AMRO take innovative, calculated risks with the confidence that problems can be prevented or
One of America's Most Iconic Resorts, Hotel del Coronado, to Join Exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton10.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
World-renowned Hotel del Coronado, set on one of the country's award-winning beaches, will officially join the exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton in July 2017. The hotel was hand-picked to be a part of the collection of one-of-a-kind independent hotels and resorts all celebrated for their individuality. The beloved Hotel del Coronado will celebrate its 130-year anniversary as the crown jewel of the collection's diverse and distinctive portfolio. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005026/en/ Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton (Photo: Business Wire) Hotel del Coronado – fondly referred to as "The Del" – will benefit from Hilton's renowned reputation and offerings as part of the rapidly growing Curio Collection while still maintaining its in
Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in Egypt10.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Andersen Global is proud to announce the addition of a presence in Egypt by way of a Collaboration Agreement with Maher Milad Iskander and Co., an Egyptian tax and legal firm based in Cairo. “Our collaboration with the member firms of Andersen Global enhances our ability to deliver quality, seamless coverage in locations around the globe. Providing a more comprehensive range of services, and the combination of tax and legal services, will yield great benefits for our clients,” said Maher Milad Iskander, Managing Partner of Maher Milad Iskander and Co. “Client service at the highest level is our top priority and working with professionals that share this mindset is extremely important to us.” Maher Milad Iskander and Co. provides a wide range of legal services such as mergers and acquisition transactions, finance and banking services, and settlement of disputes, in add
GC Securities* Completes First Ever Indemnity Triggered Multi-Europe Peril Only 144A Catastrophe Bond for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.10.7.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/NFA/SIPC, today announced the placement of Principal At-Risk Variable Rate Notes, with notional principal at €200,000,000, through a newly formed special purpose vehicle domiciled in Ireland, Lion II Re DAC, to benefit Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., an Italian insurance company and the parent company of the Generali Group. This is the third time that Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has utilized the insurance-linked securities market and is the first ever 144A cat bond to provide indemnity protection against multiple Europe perils. The bond provides four years of per occurrence indemnity protection for Europe windstorms and Europe flood affecting selected European countries and earthquakes affecting Italy. It is also the first time that Europe flood has been covered in a 144A cat bond.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme