Invengo Launches ACUITY Connect, a Mobile, Cost-Effective, Linen Inventory Solution
28.6.2017 11:14 | Business Wire
Invengo Textile Services today announced the launch of ACUITY Connect, a compact, cost-effective mobile linen inventory management solution for industrial laundries, hotels and hospitals.
ACUITY Connect combines a highly performant handheld UHF reader and a cloud-based mobile app. Linen managers can gain rapid and real-time overview of their stocks to better control linen going in/out their facility, to improve the management of daily/monthly requirements and to optimize labor costs.
The wireless ergonomic UHF device features a user-friendly app interface, enabling fast and efficient inventory counts at strategic stages: linen coming in from the laundry, linen dispatch to various services, stock taking in linen rooms and soiled linen check-out.
The ACUITY Connect mobile app leverages the power of cloud computing and pervasive mobile devices to allow users to gain rapid and simple overview of their linen stock levels and determine which items and in which quantities are at any given time. Packed with advanced features, the new app also provides users with access to real-time online reports and interactive dashboards, delivering critical information on linen flows, clean versus soiled linen usage, dormant stocks and linen losses.
“The key to any data service is to make it easy for customers to access information wherever they may be” said Richard Bailly, General Manager for Invengo Technologies. “This is exactly why we designed ACUITY Connect, as part of our global linen visibility platform for laundries, hotels, hospitals: an all-in-one, plug and play mobile solution for linen managers to perform precise RFID tracking with enhanced flexibility so that they can manage their own linen stocks, which ultimately allows for well-informed, intelligent decision-making.”
ABOUT INVENGO
Invengo is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality RAIN RFID and HF connectivity solutions utilized in the Internet of Things. Invengo is one of the largest publicly traded (SZSE:002161.SZ), RFID-oriented companies in the world.
Invengo Textile Services, based in France, provides ACUITY, a real-time inventory visibility platform, combining software, RFID hardware and services. www.invengo.com/textile
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005512/en/
Contact information
Invengo
Angeline Fraud
+33 4 1396 1127
marketing.tcas@invengo.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
YuppTV Collaborates with Fox Star Studios to Offer the Most-Awaited Collection of Movies on YuppFlix for Expat Community28.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
World’s largest player for South-Asian content, YuppTV, announced its partnership with Fox Star Studios, one amongst the leading production houses of today. As part of the non-exclusive association, YuppTV is set to feature an admirable collection of popular movies by the Fox Star Studios, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jolly LLB2, Akira, MS Dhoni and Neerja, on its on-demand movie streaming platform, YuppFlix, which can be accessed by YuppTV users across the globe for expat community. Commenting on the association, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, “We are glad to announce our association with one of the leading production houses in India and offer the latest collection of movies to our global users. At YuppTV, we have always endeavoured to extend the best linear and on-demand entertainment solutions to our ever-expanding base of global users. The association will enable us t
Global Evolution Hits $5 Billion USD in Assets under Management on 10th Year Anniversary28.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Global Evolution, a specialist emerging and frontier markets investment manager, today announced that assets under management have topped $5 billion USD for the first time ever on the heels of the firm’s 10th anniversary. “This milestone, reached in conjunction with our recent fundraising success, is a testament to the strength of our innovative investment philosophy and client-centric approach,” said Soren Rump, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Global Evolution. “We are a passionate team with deep industry expertise and operate with the sole intention of consistently exceeding our investors’ expectations.” Global Evolution actively manages emerging and frontier market sovereign investments for investors through pooled funds and segregated accounts. The firm offers five core long-only or absolute return investment strategies, including:
Biogen Appoints Catherine Steele Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs28.6.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Catherine Steele as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, effective July 17. Ms. Steele, who brings more than 25 years of public affairs experience to Biogen, will lead the company’s corporate, product, and internal communications as well government affairs and patient advocacy efforts. “Catherine is joining us at an exciting time in the evolution of Biogen,” said Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos. “As we strengthen our pipeline, reaffirm our commitment to neuroscience and look to enter new therapeutic areas and markets globally, Catherine will play a crucial role in helping align our business with key public and patient audiences and establish Biogen with new stakeholders globally.” Ms. Steele most recently served as Global Head, Communications and Patient Relations at Novartis Pharmaceuticals,
Mirka and Cafro Join Forces to Expand in the Field of Superabrasives28.6.2017 14:05 | Tiedote
The world leading abrasives and power tools manufacturer Mirka Ltd. announces the acquisition of 100 % of the shares of the Italian superabrasive wheels and tools manufacturer Cafro S.p.A. Mirka is part of the Finnish family owned KWH Group and offers a complete range of superior sanding solutions for high quality surface finishing. The acquisition is an integral part of Mirka’s strategy to expand its business in the field of superabrasives and grinding solutions. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005631/en/ “As we welcome Cafro into the Mirka Group, we are really excited about the new opportunities we can create together. There is an excellent match between Cafro’s specialized knowledge and manufacturing capabilities and Mirka’s global market presence. I foresee a rapid expansion as we join our for
Santhera Selects Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData as Commercial Software and Data Platform28.6.2017 14:03 | Tiedote
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced today that Santhera Pharmaceuticals selected Veeva CRM and Veeva OpenData as a commercial software and data platform for its first product launch. The rare disease pharmaceutical company is adopting Veeva Commercial Cloud solutions to establish a consistent, global approach to commercialization. Accurate customer data is foundational for commercial excellence, especially with today’s growing number of stakeholders. Veeva brings together complete customer data and multichannel engagement to help life sciences organizations enhance their interactions with healthcare professionals worldwide. Field teams have up-to-date customer reference data where they need it most to enable faster and tailored interactions. When users submit data change requests, they are properly verified and updated in hours versus the industry average of 10 or more d
Toshiba Memory Corporation to Invest in Manufacturing Facilities for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations28.6.2017 12:49 | Tiedote
Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) today announced that its board of directors, meeting today, has agreed upon a FY2017 investment program for its wholly owned subsidiary, Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), that will channel approximately 180 billion yen into Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations, TMC’s Flash memory facility. The investment will cover installation of manufacturing facilities in Phase-1 of the fab, and the construction of Phase-2. Production at Fab 6 will be entirely devoted to BiCS FLASH™, Toshiba's innovative 3D Flash memory. As detailed in Toshiba’s February 9, 2017 announcement “Toshiba Starts Construction of Fab 6 and Memory R&D Center at Yokkaichi, Japan”, Phase-1 of the fab is scheduled for completion in summer 2018, and the current round of investment will ensure this target date is met. Demand for Flash memory is expected to see continued strong growth from data cente
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme