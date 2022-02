Investors selected 16 companies to the SUPERFINNS® sparring program

The selection criteria to be one of the SUPERFINNS® included: a scalable business model, evidence of growth potential, and ambitious global goals. The selected companies are:

The companies represent a wide range of industries – from information and communication to manufacturing. The majority of companies come from the Helsinki and Uusimaa region.

– This second year of SUPERFINNS starts with a strong tailwind! The amount and quality of applicants and the chosen ones are definitely on average much stronger than last year when it comes to traction and ambition, says Vesa Riihimäki, the representative of the head partner Nordea.

The selection was made by the representatives of the partners.

Vesa Riihimäki, Nordea

Inka Mero , Voima Ventures

, Voima Ventures Juha Ruohonen , Superhero Capital

, Superhero Capital Mika Kukkurainen , Nordic FoodTech VC

, Nordic FoodTech VC Sami Lampinen , Inventure

, Inventure Mia Sirkiä, Saari Partners

ABOUT SUPERFINNS®

The SUPERFINNS® sparring program is for Finnish growth companies that have a giant-size hunger for global growth. The main themes in the program are finance and global growth. The program is free of charge.

SUPERFINNS® is organized by Kasvu Open and Nordea. Supporting partners are Inventure, Nordic FoodTech, Saari Partners, Superhero, and Voima Ventures.

More info

Inka Hyvönen

Kasvu Open

+358 50 570 3500

inka.hyvonen@kasvuopen.fi

Vesa Riihimäki

Head of Startup &Growth, Nordea

+358 40 826 2009

vesa.riihimaki@nordea.fi

More about the SUPERFINNS®

SUPERFINN of the year 2021