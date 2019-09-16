Invitation: Ark Rex Architecture Film Festival Program to be Released Sept 30th at 2 pm
Amos Rex presents Finland's first architecture documentary and film event on the Bauhaus anniversary year. The two-day festival Ark Rex will be organized in Bio Rex November 29th–30th 2019. The festival is a collaboration with Museum of Finnish Architecture and Goethe-Institut Finnland.
Welcome to the Ark Rex program launch on Monday, September 30th from 2 to 4.45 pm.
Program:
Speeches 2pm
Tarja Nurmi, Curator of the Ark Rex Festival, Architect
Kaj Martin, Programme Director, Amos Rex
Lene Borch Hansen, Film Director
Film Screening 3.15 pm
Jørn Utzon: The Man & The Architect (2018, dir, Lene Borch, 90 min)
Registration: https://amosrex.fi/ark-rex-ohjelmistojulkistus/
On November 29–30, 2019, for the first time ever in Finland, Amos Rex is mounting a wide-ranging festival of architecture documentaries and films. Ark Rex will explore the Bauhaus Manifesto written by Walter Gropius in Weimar a century ago, and the legacy of the world-renowned Bauhaus school. It will examine the products of modernism and its most fascinating architects, not forgetting the Nordic angle. Besides documentaries that take us into the Bauhaus and its production, the festival will include dramatic films and films exploring current issues, challenges and problems in the built environment. Apart from the silver screen, the two-day festival will stage talks providing background and more in-depth information.
The venue is a building in modernist spirit that heralded a new era in Helsinki, one of Finland’s finest cinemas, the Lasipalatsi’s Bio Rex and its foyers.
Globally there have been numerous festivals devoted to the alliance of film and architecture. Architects have always been interested in films, and sometimes they even make them. A lot of film directors have studied or are great admirers of architecture. There are also plenty of films in which buildings or environments shaped by the human hand play an important role. Many thrilling settings, and especially their spatial features, have directly inspired ambitious filmmakers and cinematographers. And there is an abundance of documentaries about architecture or architects, and fiction films showing the construction of something that is great – larger than human life. The work and the lives of architects have often been bound up with the major upheavals of their times.
We want Ark to provide lovers of film and architecture with a lively forum in Finland, too.
The Festival is supported by ATL Arkkitehtitoimistojen liitto and Safa Finnish Association of Architects.
Press images:https://amosrex.fi/en/press/
Contacts
Event curator:
Tarja Nurmi, architect, SAFA
+358 (0) 45 676 5636, arkkivahti@gmail.com
Event coordinator:
Kaj Martin, Programme Director, Amos Rex
+358 (0)50 523 1343, kaj.martin@amosrex.fi
Contacts:
Amos Rex
Iia Palovaara, Communications Officer, Amos Rex
+358 50 544 3331, iia.palovaara@amosrex.fi
Timo Riitamaa, Head of Communications and Marketing, Amos Rex
+358 41 529 2620, timo.riitamaa@amosrex.fi
Images
About Amos Rex
Mannerheimintie 22-24
00100 HELSINKI
museum@amosrex.fihttp://www.amosrex.fi
Amos Rex is an art museum where the past, present and future meet. The iconic Functionalist Lasipalatsi (glass palace) and the new gallery spaces under its undulating square provide 10 000 sq ft for unique experiences both under- and aboveground and on the silver screen of Bio Rex. Amos Rex’s exhibition programme extends from the newest, often experimental, contemporary art to 20th-century Modernism and ancient cultures.
www.amosrex.fi #amosrex
The festival is a collaboration with Museum of Finnish Architecture and Goethe-Institut Finnland. The Festival is supported by ATL Arkkitehtitoimistojen liitto and Safa Finnish Association of Architects.
Subscribe to releases from Amos Rex
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Amos Rex by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Amos Rex
Inbjudan: Ark Rex arkitekturfilmfestivalens program delges mån 30.9 kl. 1416.9.2019 14:42:44 EEST | Kutsu
Amos Rex presenterar Finlands första arkitekturdokumentär- och filmevenemang under jubileumsåret för Bauhaus. Den två dagar långa festivalen Ark Rex anordnas i Bio Rex 29–30 november 2019.
Kutsu: Ark Rex – arkkitehtuurielokuvien festivaalin ohjelmajulkistus ma 30.9. klo 1416.9.2019 14:32:08 EEST | Kutsu
Amos Rex järjestää Bauhausin juhlavuotena Suomen ensimmäisen arkkitehtuuridokumentti- ja elokuvatapahtuman. Kaksipäiväinen Ark Rex -festivaali järjestetään Bio Rexissä 29.–30.11.2019. Festivaali on toteutettu yhteistyössä Arkkitehtuurimuseon ja Goethe-Institut Finnlandin kanssa.
Amos Rex attracts over half a million visitors during its first year9.9.2019 14:00:54 EEST | Press release
The first operating year of Amos Rex saw over half a million visitors. In addition to the opening exhibition teamLab, that opened on August 30th 2018, Amos Rex’s exhibitions have featured René Magritte, Studio Drift and the Ars Fennica candidates. Overall 503 700 people have visited the museum during the first year.
Amos Rex lockade över en halv miljon besökare under sitt första år9.9.2019 13:59:08 EEST | Tiedote
Under sitt första verksamhetsår har Amos Rex haft över en halv miljon besökare. Museet öppnades 30.8.2018 med teamLab-utställningen och dessutom har Amos Rex även presenterat René Magritte, Studio Drift och Ars Fennica-kandidaterna. Totalt 503 700 människor besökte Amos Rex under första året.
Amos Rexin ensimmäinen vuosi veti yli puoli miljoonaa kävijää9.9.2019 13:56:29 EEST | Tiedote
Amos Rexissä on vieraillut ensimmäisen toimintavuoden aikana yli puoli miljoonaa museovierasta. 30.8.2018 auenneen avajaisnäyttely teamLabin lisäksi Amos Rex on esitellyt näyttelyissään René Magritten, Studio Driftin ja Ars Fennica -ehdokkaat. Kävijöitä oli yhteensä 503 700 ensimmäisen vuoden aikana.
“We need conversation more than ever before” – the world-renowned Muse Conversations arrive in Finland15.8.2019 15:16:04 EEST | Press release
Amos Rex and the Stina Krook Foundation invite you to experience an unconventional culture of dialogue. Muse Conversations, arranged for the first time in Finland, bring together people from different genders, generations and perspectives through a new way of having a conversation. The concept has been developed by Theodore Zeldin, who will be present at Amos Rex on September 13th at 1 pm. A discussion for high school students will be arranged on Monday, September 16th, along with two other free discussion events open for everyone. Registration is open from August 14th to September 1st on the Amos Rex website.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom