Amos Rex

Invitation: Ark Rex Architecture Film Festival Program to be Released Sept 30th at 2 pm

16.9.2019 14:47:58 EEST | Amos Rex

Amos Rex presents Finland's first architecture documentary and film event on the Bauhaus anniversary year. The two-day festival Ark Rex will be organized in Bio Rex November 29th–30th 2019. The festival is a collaboration with Museum of Finnish Architecture and Goethe-Institut Finnland.

Still image: Jørn Utzon: The Man & The Architect, 2018, Dir. Lene Borch.
Welcome to the Ark Rex program launch on Monday, September 30th from 2 to 4.45 pm.

Program:

Speeches 2pm
Tarja Nurmi, Curator of the Ark Rex Festival, Architect
Kaj Martin, Programme Director, Amos Rex
Lene Borch Hansen, Film Director

Film Screening 3.15 pm
Jørn Utzon: The Man & The Architect (2018, dir, Lene Borch, 90 min)

Registration: https://amosrex.fi/ark-rex-ohjelmistojulkistus/

On November 29–30, 2019, for the first time ever in Finland, Amos Rex is mounting a wide-ranging festival of architecture documentaries and films. Ark Rex will explore the Bauhaus Manifesto written by Walter Gropius in Weimar a century ago, and the legacy of the world-renowned Bauhaus school. It will examine the products of modernism and its most fascinating architects, not forgetting the Nordic angle. Besides documentaries that take us into the Bauhaus and its production, the festival will include dramatic films and films exploring current issues, challenges and problems in the built environment. Apart from the silver screen, the two-day festival will stage talks providing background and more in-depth information.

The venue is a building in modernist spirit that heralded a new era in Helsinki, one of Finland’s finest cinemas, the Lasipalatsi’s Bio Rex and its foyers.

Globally there have been numerous festivals devoted to the alliance of film and architecture. Architects have always been interested in films, and sometimes they even make them. A lot of film directors have studied or are great admirers of architecture. There are also plenty of films in which buildings or environments shaped by the human hand play an important role. Many thrilling settings, and especially their spatial features, have directly inspired ambitious filmmakers and cinematographers. And there is an abundance of documentaries about architecture or architects, and fiction films showing the construction of something that is great – larger than human life. The work and the lives of architects have often been bound up with the major upheavals of their times.

We want Ark to provide lovers of film and architecture with a lively forum in Finland, too.

The Festival is supported by ATL Arkkitehtitoimistojen liitto and Safa Finnish Association of Architects.

Press images:https://amosrex.fi/en/press/

Contacts

Event curator:
Tarja Nurmi, architect, SAFA
+358 (0) 45 676 5636, arkkivahti@gmail.com

Event coordinator:
Kaj Martin, Programme Director, Amos Rex
+358 (0)50 523 1343, kaj.martin@amosrex.fi

Contacts:

Amos Rex

Iia Palovaara, Communications Officer, Amos Rex
+358 50 544 3331, iia.palovaara@amosrex.fi

Timo Riitamaa, Head of Communications and Marketing, Amos Rex
+358 41 529 2620, timo.riitamaa@amosrex.fi

Images

About Amos Rex

Amos Rex
Amos Rex
Mannerheimintie 22-24
00100 HELSINKI

museum@amosrex.fihttp://www.amosrex.fi

Amos Rex is an art museum where the past, present and future meet. The iconic Functionalist Lasipalatsi (glass palace) and the new gallery spaces under its undulating square provide 10 000 sq ft for unique experiences both under- and aboveground and on the silver screen of Bio Rex. Amos Rex’s exhibition programme extends from the newest, often experimental, contemporary art to 20th-century Modernism and ancient cultures. 

www.amosrex.fi #amosrex

 

The festival is a collaboration with Museum of Finnish Architecture and Goethe-Institut Finnland. The Festival is supported by ATL Arkkitehtitoimistojen liitto and Safa Finnish Association of Architects.

