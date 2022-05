INVITATION for media: HEY YOU – MEET THE SUPERFINNS!

The SUPERFINNS® program ends on the 1st of June. You have a chance to meet the band and hear all 14 pitches live! Meet all the partners and feel the tingle when they decide who’s the rock star of tomorrow’s business, SUPERFINN of the year 2022.

SEE YOU AT Maria 01 * June 1st, 2022 * 13.-16.15. BOOK A SEAT HERE.

The SUPERFINNS® sparring program is for Finnish growth companies that have a giant-size hunger for global growth. The main themes in the program are finance and global growth. The program is free of charge.

The program is organized by Kasvu Open and Nordea. Supporting partners: Inventure, Nordic FoodTech, Saari Partners, Superhero, and Voima Ventures.

Meet the band (SUPERFNNS 2022 companies)

WHAT’S UP SUPERFINN 2021?

First ever SUPERFINN is VideoVisit – business runned by Ojala family in Lahti.VideoVisit is a market leader in Finland with over 200 municipalities as customers, including Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Tampere and Turku. VideoVisit provides a best-in-class software platform that is designed to digitalise both healthcare and social care visits.

In April 2022 software investor Main Capital Partners announced the acquisition of a majority stake in VideoVisit, a leading provider of software services for virtual healthcare and online consultations. VideoVisit represents the first platform investment for Main in the Finnish market.