Invitation to press event: Generation 2020
Amos Rex’s spring exhibition Generation 2020 presents works by over 80 artists aged 15–23. The diversity of the artists is apparent in the exhibition that shows artworks selected through an open call from over 1 600 proposals. The 150+ artworks of the exhibition take us through subjects, such as sexual identity, climate change, technology and future, well-being, craftmanship and visual arts traditions as well as social and personal memory. Generation 2020 is a fascinating peek into the minds and art of an emerging generation of artists. The exhibition is on view 12 Feb – 10 May 2020.
An imposing group exhibition of artists aged 15–23 highlighting the art, visual culture and diversity of worldviews of the next generation
Amos Rex invites the media to the exhibition’s press event Tuesday, 11 February at 10 am. to 12 noon. The artists are present at the event.
Registration: http://amosrex.fi/generationpress
”The works featured in the exhibition guide the visitor through different mindscapes and imagery. New meanings are created at the crossroads of different works. No answer is locked, and new means of identification can be discovered behind every corner.In the exhibition, visitors can move around, become aware and make discoveries on the surface of a strange planet, in a weirdly distorted gym and underneath a glowing pavilion of plastic straws,” curators of the exhibition Anastasia Isakova and Katariina Timonen comment.
Generation 2020 is part of the national Art Testers initiative. For the third year running, the project introduces all of Finland’s eighth-graders to cultural experiences across the country. Amos Rex has invited approximately 1 600 Art Testers to alter and shape one of the artworks in the exhibition in March and April.
The momentary works of the exhibition are shown on the final weekend of the exhibition Sat-Sun, 9–10 May at the Generation Festival. The event that extends to the underground exhibition spaces, the Bio Rex cinema and Lasipalatsi Square features media artworks, dance and theatre performances, audio and poetry performances and works that elude conventional definitions. These momentary works will also be performed in the beginning of the exhibition: Wed-Thu, 12–13 Feb & Sat, 14 March.
Generation 2020 is the second edition of a triennial of art and visual culture by young artists. It has grown significantly since the first exhibition organised at Amos Rex’s predecessor, Amos Anderson art museum, in 2017.
The artists have been selected by a jury led by visual artist Hannaleena Heiska. Other members of the jury include Amos Rex’s Museum Director Kai Kartio, Head of Education Elsa Hessle, Curator Katariina Timonen and artists of Generation 2017 Eliel Tammiharju and Sanni Weckman. Generation 2020 is the main exhibition at Amos Rex in spring 2020.
Press images: https://amosrex.fi/en/press/
Attachments: Artist presentations
Keywords
Contacts
Iia Palovaaratiedottaja0505443331iia.palovaara@amosrex.fi
Timo Riitamaaviestintä- ja markkinointipäällikkö041 529 2620timo.riitamaa@amosrex.fi
Images
Documents
About Amos Rex
Mannerheimintie 22-24
00100 HELSINKI
museum@amosrex.fihttp://www.amosrex.fi
Amos Rex is an art museum where the past, present and future meet. The iconic Functionalist Lasipalatsi (glass palace) and the new gallery spaces under its undulating square provide 10 000 sq ft for unique experiences both under- and aboveground and on the silver screen of Bio Rex. Amos Rex’s exhibition programme extends from the newest, often experimental, contemporary art to 20th-century Modernism and ancient cultures.
www.amosrex.fi #amosrex
Subscribe to releases from Amos Rex
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Amos Rex by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Amos Rex
Inbjudan till pressvisning: Generation 202022.1.2020 09:57:06 EET | Kutsu
Generation 2020 -utställningen på Amos Rex presenterar verk av mer än åttio konstnärer i åldern 15–23. Mångfalden i den unga konsten syns i utställningen vars verk har valts i en öppen utlysning bland över 1600 verkförslag. Utställningens 150+ verk tar oss till teman som kroppslighet och sexuell identitet, klimatförändring, teknologi och framtid, välmående, fantasi, hantverks- och bildkonsttraditioner samt kollektiva och personliga minnen. Generation 2020 ger en fascinerande inblick i en framväxande generations tankar och konst. Utställningen pågår 12.2–10.5 2020.
Kutsu lehdistötilaisuuteen: Generation 202022.1.2020 09:45:33 EET | Kutsu
Amos Rexin näyttely Generation 2020 esittelee yli kahdeksankymmenen 15–23-vuotiaan taiteilijan töitä. Tekijöiden monimuotoisuus näkyy näyttelyssä, jonka teokset valittiin avoimessa haussa yli 1600 teosehdotuksen joukosta. Näyttelyn yli 150 teosta vievät meidät aiheiden kuten kehollisuuden ja seksuaali-identiteetin, ilmastonmuutoksen, teknologian ja tulevaisuuden, hyvinvoinnin, mielikuvituksen, käsityö- ja kuvataideperinteen sekä yhteiskunnallisen ja henkilökohtaisen muistin äärelle. Generation 2020 on kiehtova kurkistus nuoren, nousevan tekijäpolven ajatuksiin ja taiteeseen. Näyttely on esillä 12.2.–10.5.2020.
The colours of Raija Malka and music of Kaija Saariaho to take over Amos Rex in summer 202015.10.2019 10:05:46 EEST | Press release
Visual artist Raija Malka and composer Kaija Saariaho will take over Amos Rex’s exhibition space in a new and experiential way in summer 2020. The work is painterly, spatial and musical all at once, offering visitors an opportunity to shape the space with their own creativity.
Raija Malkas färger och Kaija Saariahos musik fyller Amos Rex sommaren 202015.10.2019 10:01:53 EEST | Tiedote
Bildkonstnären Raija Malka och kompositören Kaija Saariaho fyller Amos Rex utställningsutrymme på ett nytt och experimentellt sätt sommaren 2020. Deras verk är på en och samma gång måleriskt, rumsligt och musikaliskt. Samtidigt ger det besökaren möjligheter att själv forma utrymmet med sin komposition.
Raija Malkan värit ja Kaija Saariahon musiikki täyttävät Amos Rexin kesällä 202015.10.2019 09:58:06 EEST | Tiedote
Kuvataiteilija Raija Malka ja säveltäjä Kaija Saariaho täyttävät kesällä 2020 Amos Rexin näyttelytilan uudella kokemuksellisella tavalla. Teos on yhtä aikaa maalauksellinen, tilallinen ja musiikillinen. Samalla se tarjoaa kävijälle mahdollisuuden muokata tilaa omalla luovuudellaan.
Kutsu lehdistötilaisuuteen: Birger Carlstedtin näyttely tuo legendaarisen kahvilan Amos Rexiin25.9.2019 08:05:00 EEST | Kutsu
Amos Rex esittelee Birger Carlstedtin (1907 – 1975) elämäntyötä suuressa retrospektiivisessä näyttelyssä, joka käsittää taiteilijan koko tuotannon 1920-luvun abstrakteista kokeiluista aina 1950-luvulta alkaneeseen konkretistiseen kauteen saakka. Mukana on rekonstruktio legendaarisesta Le Chat Doré -kahvilasta.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom