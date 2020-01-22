Invitation to press event: Generation 2020

Amos Rex’s spring exhibition Generation 2020 presents works by over 80 artists aged 15–23. The diversity of the artists is apparent in the exhibition that shows artworks selected through an open call from over 1 600 proposals. The 150+ artworks of the exhibition take us through subjects, such as sexual identity, climate change, technology and future, well-being, craftmanship and visual arts traditions as well as social and personal memory. Generation 2020 is a fascinating peek into the minds and art of an emerging generation of artists. The exhibition is on view 12 Feb – 10 May 2020.

An imposing group exhibition of artists aged 15–23 highlighting the art, visual culture and diversity of worldviews of the next generation

Amos Rex invites the media to the exhibition’s press event Tuesday, 11 February at 10 am. to 12 noon. The artists are present at the event.

Registration: http://amosrex.fi/generationpress

”The works featured in the exhibition guide the visitor through different mindscapes and imagery. New meanings are created at the crossroads of different works. No answer is locked, and new means of identification can be discovered behind every corner.In the exhibition, visitors can move around, become aware and make discoveries on the surface of a strange planet, in a weirdly distorted gym and underneath a glowing pavilion of plastic straws,” curators of the exhibition Anastasia Isakova and Katariina Timonen comment.

Generation 2020 is part of the national Art Testers initiative. For the third year running, the project introduces all of Finland’s eighth-graders to cultural experiences across the country. Amos Rex has invited approximately 1 600 Art Testers to alter and shape one of the artworks in the exhibition in March and April.

The momentary works of the exhibition are shown on the final weekend of the exhibition Sat-Sun, 9–10 May at the Generation Festival. The event that extends to the underground exhibition spaces, the Bio Rex cinema and Lasipalatsi Square features media artworks, dance and theatre performances, audio and poetry performances and works that elude conventional definitions. These momentary works will also be performed in the beginning of the exhibition: Wed-Thu, 12–13 Feb & Sat, 14 March.

Generation 2020 is the second edition of a triennial of art and visual culture by young artists. It has grown significantly since the first exhibition organised at Amos Rex’s predecessor, Amos Anderson art museum, in 2017.

The artists have been selected by a jury led by visual artist Hannaleena Heiska. Other members of the jury include Amos Rex’s Museum Director Kai Kartio, Head of Education Elsa Hessle, Curator Katariina Timonen and artists of Generation 2017 Eliel Tammiharju and Sanni Weckman. Generation 2020 is the main exhibition at Amos Rex in spring 2020.

Press images: https://amosrex.fi/en/press/

Attachments: Artist presentations