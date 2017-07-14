IP Showcase Returns To IBC – More Partners and Products; Real-Time IP Is Here and Now
14.7.2017 12:10 | Business Wire
The 2017 IP Showcase at IBC builds on the highly successful IP Interoperability Zone – a world-first at IBC2016 – with more companies demonstrating their IP products, and great strides having been made in formalising and universally adopting the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of real-time IP signal flow standards.
The IP Showcase is set to be a major destination for visitors to IBC2017 – demonstrating to the broadcast and media world that real-time IP production is a practical, flexible, efficient reality that is rapidly taking hold in mainstream operations. IP is no longer a “future” — it is here and now.
The partners behind the IP Showcase - AES, AIMS, AMWA, EBU, IABM, MNA, SMPTE, and VSF - have come together with IBC to deliver a one-stop destination where everyone from broadcast/IT engineers and CEOs to TV producers can learn everything they need to know to unlock the full potential of using IP for real-time media.
More than 40 vendors will work together to demonstrate real-world IP interoperability based on SMPTE ST 2110 final draft standards and AMWA NMOS specifications — a single set of common IP interop standards and specifications that are unleashing the flexibility and efficiency of IP in real-time media. To prove ease of use as well as interoperability, the demonstrations are divided into logical application pods — live production signal flows, contribution and playout signal flows, etc. — all shown under the control of familiar user interfaces.
Visitors to the IP Showcase will learn:
- The business, technical, and creative benefits of IP workflows
- The practical steps to take to unlock the benefits of using IP networks for real-time media
- The knowledge, skills, and resources required
- How others are already leveraging IP in real-world broadcaster applications
- An understanding of the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of professional media over IP networks standards
- What the future holds – including NMOS IS-05 Connection Management for IP-based media systems
The integrated IP Showcase theatre, curated by IABM, will be running a non-stop series of presentations covering the full gamut of knowledge for real-time IP production and intra-facility distribution. Visitors will hear about the rapidly increasing number of real-world IP deployments from broadcasters who have already embraced IP signal flows. They will also learn about the business and creative benefits of IP, and how these benefits can be applied to their own operations.
With no direct sales agenda, the IP Showcase is dedicated to educating and energising IBC visitors to embrace the change, plan effectively, and ultimately build a more flexible, more efficient and more creative broadcasting industry.
“IBC is excited to be working with our IP Showcase Partners once again at IBC2017,” said Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC. “The IP Showcase will be an ideal opportunity for our visitors to see how far the IP Interop standard has come since its original demonstration at IBC2016. They will also be able to learn from those who have already adopted IP as the norm”
Note to Editors:
About IBC
IBC is the world’s leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.
IBC2017 Dates
Conference: 14 – 18 September 2017
Exhibition: 15 – 19 September 2017
For more information about IBC2017 visit: show.ibc.org
AES - The Audio Engineering Society is the only professional society devoted exclusively to audio technology. The AES is an international organisation that unites audio engineers, creative artists, scientists and students worldwide by promoting advances in audio and disseminating new knowledge and research.
The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) - AIMS is a not-for-profit trade alliance formed "to foster the adoption of common, ubiquitous protocols for interoperability over IP". AIMS focuses its activities on the implementation and promotion of standards, recommendations and open specifications thus complementing the work of the JT-NM organisations and the AES.
AMWA - The AMWA is the recognized authority focused on the creation of networked media open specifications that enable fully automated, virtualized media workflows.
EBU - The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world’s leading alliance of public service media (PSM). Their members operate nearly 2,000 television and radio channels together with numerous online platforms. The EBU offers technical expertise, advocacy, guidance, tools and recommendations to its members.
IABM - IABM is the only international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media technology. IABM supports member companies with a comprehensive range of services across market intelligence, training, events, technology, exhibitions, business standards and best practices.
MNA – The Media Networking Alliance is a non-profit organization formed to actively promote the adoption of the AES67 audio networking interoperability standard.
SMPTE® - For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced “simp-tee”) have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of ‘talkies’ and colour television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Colour Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE’s notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the evolution into IT- and IP-based workflows continues.
The Video Services Forum (VSF) - The Video Services Forum (VSF) is an international association comprised of service providers, users and manufacturers dedicated to interoperability, quality metrics and education for video networking technologies. For many years, the VSF has been active in developing video over IP technical recommendations and conducting interoperability testing for its member companies. A number of these recommendations are being demonstrated in the IBC Showcase..
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170714005146/en/
Contact information
Bubble Communications
Louise Wells
E: louisew@bubbleagency.com
T: +44 7718 985 252
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Biogen to Present Data at Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2017 (AAIC®)14.7.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) will present data from its Alzheimer’s disease programs at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® 2017 (AAIC®) in London, July 16 - 20, 2017. The planned poster presentations include: Change from Baseline in Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Cognitive and Functional Domains in PRIME, a Randomized Phase 1b Study of the Anti-Amyloid Beta Monoclonal Antibody Aducanumab (BIIB037). Poster 1-053: July 16, 2017, 9:30 a.m. GMT+1. This new post-hoc analysis shows the change in the cognitive and functional subscores, which are derived from the previously reported clinical dementia rating (CDR) score for the overall and early Alzheimer’s disease populations in the 1, 3, 6 and 10 mg/kg aducanumab fixed-dosing cohorts in Phase 1b. This poster will be available concurrently with the session on the
National Winners from 18 Countries and Region Selected for Panasonic KWN Global Contest 201714.7.2017 12:24 | Tiedote
Panasonic Corporation has completed the final judging process for the Global Contest 2017 of "Kid Witness News (KWN)," an educational program designed to support the video production of elementary, junior high, and high school students around the world with the KWN concept of “The World Through Their Eyes.” The 26 national winners for the KWN Global Contest 2017 have been selected and approximately 100 representatives of the 26 winning schools in 18 different countries and region have been invited to Tokyo to attend the "KWN Global Summit 2017" from August 1 to 5, which will be held for the first time. During this period, the Grand Prix winners will be announced at the KWN Global Contest 2017 awards on August 4. Amid a global environment that calls for the world to work more closely together, the "KWN Global Summit 2017" is a new initiative for nurturi
PSMF Convenes the International Patient Safety Community for its 2017 Midyear Planning Meeting at Inova Center for Personalized Health14.7.2017 09:17 | Tiedote
The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) brought together over 100 medical care providers, hospital administrators, and patient safety experts and advocates to discuss ongoing challenges and refine patient safety solutions at its fifth annual Midyear Planning Meeting. The day-long, invitation-only “working meeting” was co-convened with Inova Heart & Vascular Institute at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Falls Church, Virginia. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713006312/en/ Jade Perdue, Senior Policy Analyst at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, presented the meeting’s keynote, explaining the importance of Patient and Family Engagement and the role it plays throughout the Partnerships for Patients (PFP) campaign. To date, PFP has engaged thousands of hospitals
Nordson DIMA Launches New Website to Promote Hot Bar Soldering and Bonding Capabilities for the Electronics Industry14.7.2017 09:03 | Tiedote
Nordson DIMA, a subsidiary of Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) and a supplier of hot bar soldering and bonding systems and dispensing and coating solutions for the electronics industry, announces that it has launched a new web site, www.nordsondima.com. The newly designed site makes it easier for visitors to learn about Nordson DIMA’s full line of hot bar reflow soldering, heat seal bonding, ACF laminating, and heat staking solutions. A second website, www.dimadispensing.eu, was updated to cover the dispensing product lines that are exclusively available for the European region. The new hot bar website reflects Nordson DIMA’s growing presence in the global market for hot bar soldering and bonding systems. Enhancements to the new website include: A reconfigured structure to make it easier to navigate. The addition of new products,
Madison Realty Capital Provides $270.0 Million Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Development at Former Rheingold Brewery Site in Bushwick13.7.2017 19:51 | Tiedote
Madison Realty Capital (MRC), an institutionally-backed real estate investment firm focused on real estate equity and debt investments in the middle markets, provided a $270.0 million construction loan for a major development project at the former Rheingold Brewery site in Bushwick, Brooklyn. All Year Management, a repeat borrower with several previous projects financed by MRC, is developing two separate buildings comprising over 1 million square feet, with 911 residential units, 20,650 square feet of retail space, and 533 parking spaces. MRC previously provided a bridge loan for site acquisition and pre-development, and is now providing full construction financing for the project. The developer has all necessary approvals in place from the NYC Department of Buildings and NYC Housing Preservation & Development, and construction is already well under way. “This transactio
Luxembourg is the First European Nation to Offer a Legal Framework for Space Resources Utilization13.7.2017 18:44 | Tiedote
The Luxembourg Parliament adopted the draft law on the exploration and use of space resources. The Grand Duchy is thus the first European country to offer a legal framework ensuring that private operators can be confident about their rights on resources they extract in space. The law will come into force on August 1, 2017. Its first article provides that space resources are capable of being owned. The country’s law also establishes the procedures for authorizing and supervising space exploration missions. The legal and regulatory framework is a key action of an overall strategy to be implemented by the Luxembourg government within the SpaceResources.lu initiative whose goal is to support the long-term economic development of new, innovative activities in the space industry. Within this strategy including but not limited to the legal regime, Luxembourg has moreover begun to support rese
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme