Ipsen and its partner Exelixis announce independent radiology committee review confirms results from Phase 2 CABOSUN trial of cabozantinib versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma
19.6.2017 22:15 | Business Wire
Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and its partner Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) today announced that the analysis of the review by a blinded independent radiology review committee (IRC) has confirmed the primary efficacy endpoint results of investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) from the CABOSUN randomized Phase 2 trial of cabozantinib as compared with sunitinib in patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with intermediate- or poor-risk disease per the International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium (IMDC). Per the IRC analysis, cabozantinib demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in the rate of disease progression or death as measured by PFS. Ipsen remains on track to submit the regulatory dossier for cabozantinib as a treatment for first-line advanced renal cell carcinoma in Europe in the third quarter of 2017.
CABOSUN was conducted by The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology as part of Exelixis’ agreement with the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program (NCI-CTEP). Exelixis and the Alliance cooperative group plan to submit these results for presentation at an upcoming international medical meeting.
David Meek, Ipsen’s Chief Executive Officer stated: "Following the European commission approval of cabozantinib in second line advanced RCC, cabozantinib has demonstrated clinical benefit in patients with advanced RCC in the first-line setting. With our partner Exelixis, we are very pleased that CABOSUN’s primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement of progression-free survival has been confirmed by the independent radiology review committee in patients with previously untreated advanced intermediate- or poor-risk RCC. We intend to file these important data with European regulatory authorities in the third quarter of 2017.”
About the CABOSUN Study
On May 23, 2016, Exelixis announced that CABOSUN met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared with sunitinib in patients with advanced intermediate- or poor-risk RCC as determined by investigator assessment. CABOSUN was conducted by The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology as part of Exelixis’ collaboration with the NCI-CTEP. These results were first presented by Dr. Toni Choueiri at the meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2016, and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (Choueiri, JCO, 2016). 1
CABOSUN was a randomized, open-label, active-controlled phase 2 trial that enrolled 157 patients with advanced RCC determined to be intermediate- or poor-risk by the IMDC criteria. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive cabozantinib (60 mg once daily) or sunitinib (50 mg once daily, four weeks on followed by two weeks off). The primary endpoint was PFS. Secondary endpoints included overall survival and objective response rate. Eligible patients were required to have locally advanced or metastatic clear-cell RCC, ECOG performance status 0-2, and had to be intermediate or poor risk per the IMDC criteria (Heng, JCO, 2009). 2 Prior systemic treatment for RCC was not permitted.
About Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
The American Cancer Society’s 2017 statistics cite kidney cancer as among the top ten most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer among both men and women in the U.S. 3 Clear cell RCC is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults. 4 If detected in its early stages, the five-year survival rate for RCC is high; for patients with advanced or late-stage metastatic RCC, however, the five-year survival rate is only 12 percent, with no identified cure for the disease. 5 Approximately 30,000 patients in the U.S. and 68,000 globally require treatment. 6
The majority of clear cell RCC tumors have lower than normal levels of a protein called von Hippel-Lindau, which leads to higher levels of MET, AXL and VEGF. 7 , 8 These proteins promote tumor angiogenesis (blood vessel growth), growth, invasiveness and metastasis. 9-12 MET and AXL may provide escape pathways that drive resistance to VEGF receptor inhibitors. 8 , 9
About CABOMETYX™ (cabozantinib)
CABOMETYX is the tablet formulation of cabozantinib. Its targets include MET, AXL and VEGFR-1, -2 and -3. In preclinical models, cabozantinib has been shown to inhibit the activity of these receptors, which are involved in normal cellular function and pathologic processes such as tumor angiogenesis, invasiveness, metastasis and drug resistance. CABOMETYX is available in 20 mg, 40 mg or 60 mg doses. The recommended dose is 60 mg orally, once daily.
On April 25, 2016, the FDA approved CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy. On September 9, 2016, the European Commission approved CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma in adults who have received prior vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-targeted therapy in the European Union, Norway and Iceland.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical group with total sales close to €1.6 billion in 2016. Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in more than 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen’s ambition is to become a leader in specialty healthcare solutions for targeted debilitating diseases. Its fields of expertise cover oncology, neurosciences and endocrinology (adult & pediatric). Ipsen’s commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies improving the care of patients suffering from prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a significant presence in primary care. Moreover, the Group has an active policy of partnerships. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms, peptides and toxins, located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Les Ulis/Paris-Saclay, France; Slough/Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). In 2016, R&D expenditures exceeded €200 million. The Group has more than 4,900 employees worldwide. Ipsen’s shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (stock code: IPN, ISIN code: FR0010259150) and are eligible to the “Service de Règlement Différé” (“SRD”). The Group is part of the SBF 120 index. Ipsen has implemented a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program, which trades on the over-the-counter market in the United States under the symbol IPSEY. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com
Ipsen Forward Looking Statement
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on the Group’s management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect the Group’s future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words "believes," "anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including the Group’s expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that the Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that favourable results obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Group’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its products which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to the Group’s activities and financial results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of the Group’s partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on the Group’s business, financial position or performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group’s business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to the Group’s 2016 Registration Document available on its website ( www.ipsen.com ).
# # #
References
1 Choueiri, T.K., et al. Cabozantinib Versus Sunitinib As Initial Targeted Therapy for Patients With Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma of Poor or Intermediate Risk: The Alliance A031203 CABOSUN Trial. Journal of Clinical Oncology. 2016; 35:6, 591-597.
2 Heng D.Y., Xie W., Regan M.M., et al. Prognostic factors for overall survival in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma treated with vascular endothelial growth factor-targeted agents: Results from a large, multicenter study. Journal of Clinical Oncology. 2009; 27:5794-5799.
3 American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2017. Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2017.
4 Jonasch E., Gao J., Rathmell W.K., Renal cell carcinoma. BMJ. 2014; 349:g4797.
5 Ko, J. J., Choueiri, T.K., et al. First-, second- third-line therapy for mRCC: benchmarks for trial design from the IMDC. British Journal of Cancer. 2014; 110: 1917-1922.
6 Decision Resources Report: Renal Cell Carcinoma. October 2014 (internal data on file).
7 Harshman, L.C. and Choueiri, T.K., Targeting the hepatocyte growth factor/c-Met signaling pathway in renal cell carcinoma. Cancer J. 2013; 19(4):316-23.
8 Rankin et al., Direct regulation of GAS6/AXL signaling by HIF promotes renal metastasis through SRC and MET. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2014; 111(37):13373-8. 9 Zhou L, Liu X-D, Sun M, et al. Targeting MET and AXL overcomes resistance to sunitinib therapy in renal cell carcinoma. Oncogene. 2016;35(21):2687–2697.
10 Koochekpour et al.,The von Hippel-Lindau tumor suppressor gene inhibits hepatocyte growth factor/scatter factor-induced invasion and branching morphogenesis in renal carcinoma cells. Mol Cell Biol. 1999; 19(9):5902–5912.
11. Takahashi A, Sasaki H, Kim SJ, et al. Markedly increased amounts of messenger RNAs for vascular endothelial growth factor and placenta growth factor in renal cell carcinoma associated with angiogenesis. Cancer Res.1994;54:4233-4237.
12. Nakagawa M, Emoto A, Hanada T, Nasu N, Nomura Y. Tubulogenesis by microvascular endothelial cells is mediated by vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in renal cell carcinoma. Br J Urol. 1997;79:681-687
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006161/en/
Contact information
For further information:
Ipsen
Media
Didier Véron, +33 (0)1 58 33 51 16
Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communication
didier.veron@ipsen.com
or
Brigitte Le Guennec, +33 (0)1 58 33 51 17
Corporate External Communication Manager
brigitte.le.guennec@ipsen.com
or
Financial Community
Eugenia Litz, +44 (0) 1753 627721
Vice-President Investor Relations
eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Côme de La Tour du Pin, +33 (0)1 58 33 53 31
Investor Relations Executive
come.de.la.tour.du.pin@ipsen.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
1.75bn Citizens in the World’s Eight Richest Countries Remain Unconnected20.6.2017 02:01 | Tiedote
A new study by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) reveals a staggering 1.75bn citizens in the world’s eight richest countries (by GDP) remain unconnected - with 34% residing in major urban centers. The report, launched today, highlights that the digital divide remains a global problem, despite the fact, that driving universal connectivity is a common priority for all countries. The new study, undertaken by IHS Markit to mark World Wi-Fi Day, explores the levels of urban and rural connectivity across eight major countries: Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, the UK and the USA. It also uncovers the challenges faced and the initiatives being implemented by five of the world’s major cities: Delhi, London, Moscow, New York and Sao Paulo. Key findings from the report reveal: Delhi and Sao Paulo have the largest number of unconnected citizens.
Sterling and Wilson Scales New Heights; Gets Awarded the World’s Largest Solar PV Plant19.6.2017 20:57 | Tiedote
Sterling and Wilson, one of the dominant global forces in the solar-PV space, has bagged Turnkey Engineering Procurement and Construction along with Operation & Maintenance contract for the world’s largest single location solar PV plant in Sweihan, Emirates of Abu Dhabi. The project will deliver a capacity of 1177 MWp, easily surpassing the current largest 850 MWp single location plant in China. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006072/en/ Image for representation purpose only. (Photo: Business Wire) With construction already underway, the prodigious plant, which is spread over a desert area of 7.8 sq. km, is scheduled to be fully integrated with the grid in a record timeline of just 23 months. To top it all, the project was awarded at the lowest ever recorded bid in the
Eiffage Selected FINALCAD As a Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Its Construction Sites19.6.2017 19:26 | Tiedote
Eiffage selected FINALCAD as a strategic partner to accelerate the digital transformation of the construction sites of the Group, in an open innovation approach. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005968/en/ Benoit de Ruffray, Chairman and CEO, Eiffage with FINALCAD co-founders Jimmy Louchart, Joffroy Louchart and David Vauthrin. Photo credit : Alejandra Gomez. (Photo: Business Wire) The digital transformation of the construction industry has turned into a strategic dimension for the performance of companies in this space. It is a driver of , productivity gains and quality improvement for the construction and infrastructure projects. Aware of the quick changes happening in the digitalisation ecosystem of the construction industry, Eiffage has taken a stance to adopt a
First-Ever World Kidney Cancer Q&A Day Highlights Growing Global Burden19.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Kidney cancer is a silent disease that’s on the rise. The global incidence of kidney cancer is predicted to increase by a shocking 22 percent by 2020. Explanations are incomplete, but include risk factors such as ageing, obesity, high blood pressure and smoking. The lack of answers is why the International Kidney Cancer Coalition (IKCC) and kidney cancer organisations worldwide are marking the first-ever World Kidney Cancer Q&A Day. On June 22, patients, carers, health care professionals and local organisations will be asking questions and seeking answers: What explains the varying incidence of kidney cancer worldwide? High incidence rates are seen in northern and eastern Europe, North America and Australia, with the highest rates estimated in the Czech Republic? How can we address the growing gap in mortality rates for kidney cancer b
Philip Morris International to Build Smoke-Free Product Facility in Germany19.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) announces plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce HEETS, the tobacco units to be used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS. Construction of the 80,000 m2 facility is scheduled to begin in late 2017. Once fully operational in early 2019, the factory is expected to employ about 500 people. IQOS and HEETS have been available for adult smokers in Germany since June 2016, starting with pilot commercialization in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin. IQOS is currently available in key cities in more than 25 markets around the world. Commenting on the announcement, André Calantzopoulos, PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This investment represents another step towards a future in which smoke-free products replace cigarettes. Already,
New Study Compares Performance of Masimo Next Generation SedLine® Patient State Index (PSi) to Original PSi During Anesthesia19.6.2017 15:03 | Tiedote
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at Euroanaesthesia 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland. In the study, researchers at University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands, compared original and Next Generation versions of Masimo Patient State Index (PSi, a processed EEG parameter related to the effect of anesthetic agents) during Masimo SedLine® brain function monitoring of patients under propofol and sevoflurane anesthesia.1 This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005407/en/ Masimo RD SedLine® Adult EEG Sensor (Photo: Business Wire) SedLine brain function monitoring features four simultaneous EEG leads to enable continuous assessment of both sides of the brain, four EEG waveforms, a Density Spectral Array (DSA, an easy-to-interpret, hig
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme