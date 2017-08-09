IPsoft’s Amelia Expands Financial Services Experience With New Role at Digital Bank, Nordnet

9.8.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

IPsoft, the leading digital labor company, today announced that Nordnet, a digital Nordic bank serving Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland will integrate Amelia to enhance their current customer relations program. Beginning this fall, IPsoft’s Amelia, the most comprehensive and human artificial intelligence platform available on the market today, will enable Nordnet to scale customer interactions as Nordnet’s new digital employee.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808006584/en/

“Our goal is to offer a world-class customer experience for investments and savings. That is why it is natural for us to supplement our existing customer service team with artificial intelligence. Amelia is a pioneering result of cognitive research and the world's most developed system for artificial intelligence and I look forward to introducing her to our customers this fall,” said Peter Dahlgren, CEO of Nordnet. “With Amelia’s support we’ll make it easier for customers to begin saving and as a result, see Nordnet’s customer base grow.”

In her first role Amelia will support new customers through the onboarding process. She will be able to guide customers through the process and ensure they activate their account. In order to be effective, Amelia will be leveraging her capabilities to learn quickly, manage complex dialogues, and respond to analytical triggers in real-time. As Amelia is available 24 hours a day, customers will have full flexibility on setting up their new service whenever it is most convenient for them.

“The Nordics is very progressive in its adoption of emerging technologies for disruptive market gains and Nordnet is positioned to be a digital frontrunner in this industry,” said Chetan Dube, CEO, IPsoft. “IPsoft is delighted to support Nordnet’s ambitions by providing our cognitive platform in order to deliver differentiated customer experience at scale for their customers at a fraction of alternative costs.”

IPsoft’s agreement with Nordnet is the latest in the growing portfolio of financial services clients who are incorporating Amelia into their operations in order to drive value. Amelia connects conversations to data and processes in order to provide a personalized service to every customer, at scale. She is now being deployed in more than 50 of the world’s leading brands. Her roles span many different functions from customer service and advisor support to IT service desk and procurement.

ABOUT IPSOFT

IPsoft automates IT and business processes for enterprises across a wide range of industries through the use of digital labor. Through its portfolio of world leading autonomic and cognitive solutions it provides services that allow its clients to secure competitive advantage. Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 18 countries across the world and serves more than 500 of the world’s leading brands directly as well as more than half of the world’s largest IT services providers. To learn more about IPsoft’s solutions please visit www.ipsoft.com.

ABOUT NORDNET

Nordnet is a bank for investments, savings and loans. The idea behind Nordnet is to give customers control of their money, and our vision is to become the no. 1 choice for savings in the Nordics. Nordnet operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.

