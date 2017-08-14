Isa TanTec Launches Its TrimTec Production Line in Saigon Tantec, Becoming One of the First Leather Label Manufacturers in Vietnam
14.8.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
ISA TanTec, an eco-friendly leather manufacturer known for the LITE (Low Impact To the Environment) Trademark, has announced the launch of its TrimTec production line, which specializes in jeans labels, trims for apparel, bags and shoes, in Saigon TanTec in September.
ISA has 3 ultra-modern tanneries located in the USA, Vietnam and China and currently has its TrimTec production based in China. Having an increasing number of customers located in Vietnam, a more advanced TrimTec production line will be launched in Saigon TanTec to support the local demand.
According to Carl Flach, Senior Director Operational Strategies of ISA TanTec, “The company is in close proximity to the customers. We are also investing in new machineries to accommodate the customers’ need for speed to market and flexibility.”
“Our aim is to be the trusted local supplier. We can now react faster to the demand, while the same level of quality, LITE and RSL standard are guaranteed,” he added.
Having production in several locations enables TrimTec to support sales at all levels – the company is working with all type of companies, ranging from international brands, trading companies to direct garment manufacturers.
Given that Vietnam is developing a series of new partnerships, which include numerous free trade agreements with different countries, ISA is able to accelerate its further growth ambitions and consolidate its global presence in one of the most dynamic regions in the world.
Contact information
ISA TanTec Limited
Gillian Tang
Marketing Manager
Tel. no (China): +86-138-2802-9335
Tel. no (Macau): +853-6263-0008
Fax no.: +853-2835-6319
or
Roman Krivchenkov
General Manager ISA TrimTec
Mob. no.: +86-138-2239-9971
Tel. no.: +853-2835-6320
Fax no.: +853-2835-6319
http://www.businesswire.com
