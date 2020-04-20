iSharesilta kolme uutta faktorit ja vastuullisuuden yhdistävää rahastoa

Kolme minimivolatiliteetin UCITS-rahastoa nostaa iSharesin vastuullisen sijoittamisen tuotteiden määrän yli sataan. iShares kaksinkertaistaa vastuullisen sijoittamisen kasvuennusteensa – neljä tekijää vie 1,2 biljoonan dollarin sijoituksiin.

iShares laajentaa ETF-valikoimaansa kolmella uudella rahastolla. Ympäristön, yhteiskunnan ja hallintotavan (ESG) huomioivat tekijät yhdistyvät näissä minimivolatiliteetin faktoristrategioihin, joiden kysyntä on kasvussa. Uudet rahastot ovat jälleen yksi askel BlackRockin pyrkimyksessä tehdä vastuullisuudesta normi sijoittamisessa ja laajentaa vastuullisen sijoittamisen indeksituotteiden valikoimaa. BlackRock odottaa 1,2 biljoonan dollarin uusia sijoituksia vastuullisen sijoittamisen indeksituotteisiin seuraavan vuosikymmenen aikana.

Sijoitukset ESG- ja minimivolatiliteetin strategioihin kiihdyttävät kasvuaan, kun markkinoiden myllerrys testaa salkkujen kestokykyä. Pelkästään globaaleihin vastuullisiin ETF:iin sijoitettiin vuoden 2020 ensimmäisen neljänneksen aikaan yhteensä 14,8 miljardia dollaria, mikä on yli kolme kertaa enemmän kuin vuoden 2019 ensimmäisen neljänneksen aikana*. Sijoittajat ovat myös ryhtyneet käyttämään iSharesin faktoristrategioita tiettyjen riskiin ja tuottoihin vaikuttavien tekijöiden hyödyntämiseksi salkuissaan. Minimivolatiliteetti on etenkin yksi faktori, joka on menestynyt erityisen hyvin rajoittamalla asiakkaiden menetyksiä volatiilisilla markkinoilla.

iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF:t ovat tuottaneet vuoden 2020 ensimmäisen kolmen kuukauden aikana keskimäärin 4 prosenttia enemmän kuin niiden kantaindeksit, koska ne kärsivät vähemmän markkinoiden laskusta ja hyötyvät suurimmasta osasta markkinanousua. Defensiivinen toimintatapa on tuonut iShares UCITS Minimum Volatility -rahastoihin sijoituksia 0,8 miljardia dollaria vuoden 2020 ensimmäisen neljänneksen aikana. Vuonna 2019 siihen sijoitettiin 1,3 miljardia dollaria*.

Uudenlaisia ESG-tuotteita

BlackRockilla on johtoasema faktorisijoittamisessa, ja ESG-strategioiden kysyntä kasvaa. Nämä tekijät taustalla iSharesin uudet rahastot on kehitetty niin, että ne ovat entistä vastuullisempia, vähentävät hiiliriskiä mutta ne pääsevät markkinatuottoihin pienemmällä riskillä. Uudet rahastot käyttävät vertailuindeksinään MSCI Minimum Volatility ESG Reduced Carbon Target -indeksejä**. Uudet rahastot nostavat iSharesin vastuullisen sijoittamisen ETF:ien määrän yli sadan.

Kolme uutta ETF-rahastoa ovat:

iShares EDGE MSCI World Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF (MVEW): Rahaston kautta voi sijoittaa hajautetusti laajaan joukkoon kehittyneillä markkinoilla toimivia yhtiötä, joilla on toimintaa kansainvälisillä markkinoilla ja joiden volatiliteetti on vähäinen. Rahaston kulusuhde (TER) on 0,30 %. Rahasto on ESG-versio iShares EDGE MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MVOL) -rahastosta.

iShares EDGE MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF (MVEE): Rahasto on ESG-versio iShares EDGE MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MVEU) -rahastosta. Se sijoittaa hajautetusti eurooppalaisiin yhtiöihin, joiden volatiliteetti on alhainen. Rahaston kulusuhde (TER) on 0,25 %.

iShares EDGE MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF (MVEA): Rahaston kautta voi sijoittaa hajautetusti yhdysvaltalaisiin yhtiöihin, joiden volatiliteetti on alhaisempi kuin Yhdysvaltojen osakemarkkinoilla yleisesti. Rahaston kulusuhde (TER) on 0,20 %. Rahasto on ESG-versio iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (SPMV) -rahastosta.

Stephen Cohen, iSharesista EMEA-alueella vastaava johtaja BlackRockissa sanoo: “Kun sijoittajat arvioivat taktisia ja strategisia sijoituksiaan, ETF:ien rooli heidän salkuissaan kasvaa keskeiseksi, kun salkkuja muokataan yhä enemmän vastuullisuuskriteerit huomioiviksi. Vastuullisen sijoittamisen tuotevalikoimamme on kasvanut ennätystahtiin, ja keskitymme edelleen kattavimman ja innovatiivisimman ESG-ETF-tuotevalikoiman rakentamiseen vastataksemme sijoittajien tarpeisiin ennakoivasti.”

BlackRock ennustaa, että seuraavan kymmenen vuoden aikana sijoitukset vastuullisen sijoittamisen indeksi- ja ETF-rahastoihin kasvavat biljoonalla dollarilla yhteensä 1,2 biljoonaan dollariin. Tähän on neljä syytä***:

1) Tieto vastuullisuuden vaikutuksista riskeihin ja tuottoihin– ESG-kriteerien vaikutuksista tuottoihin on yhä enemmän näyttöä, minkä ansiosta vastuullinen sijoittaminen kehittyy arvopohjaisesta arvojen ohjaamaan sijoittamiseen.

2) Datan parantuminen kehittää indeksejä – Yritykset julkaisevat jatkuvasti enemmän tietoa vastuullisuuskäytännöistään, ja tieto on yhä yhdenmukaisempaa. Julkaistavan tiedon määrän lisääntymisen ansiosta vastuullisuusarviointeja tekevien ja tietoa koostavien yritysten sekä erikoistuneiden datan toimittajien seurannan kattavuus paranee, mikä puolestaan tehostaa vastuullisuusindeksien toimivuutta.

3) Mahdollisuus käyttää ESG-tuotteita murto-osalla kustannuksista – iShares uskoo, että indeksoinnin ansiosta vastuulliselle sijoittamiselle tapahtuu sama kuin osake- ja joukkolainasijoittamiselle. Viime aikoihin asti vastuullisen sijoittamisen strategiat ovat olleet käytettävissä lähes yksinomaan ETF:iä kalliimpien aktiivisten strategioiden tai räätälöityjen omaisuudenhoitovaltuutusten kautta. Aktiivisesti hallinnoidun vastuullisen sijoittamisen rahaston palkkiot ovat viisinkertaiset verrattuna iSharesin vastuullisen sijoittamisen ETF-rahastoihin keskimäärin.

4) Vastuullisia vaihtoehtoja kaikkiin salkkuihin– Indeksointi on parantanut sijoittajien edellytyksiä rakentaa koko salkkunsa vastuullisista rahastoista. Vastuullisuusindeksit antavat sijoittajille mahdollisuuden sulkea pois toimialoja, parantaa salkun ESG-luokitusta tai sijoittaa tietynlaisen tuloksen aikaansaamiseksi.

Philipp Hildebrand, BlackRockin varapuheenjohtaja sanoo: “Varojen valtava uudelleenallokointi vastuullisen sijoittamisen strategioihin on käynnissä ja kiihtyy vain nykyisestä. Vastuullisten strategioiden tuottojen kestävyys nykyisessä markkinaturbulenssissa ja paremmat tulokset ovat merkittäviä ja lisäävät vastuullisen sijoittamisen tuotteiden kysyntää. Indeksoidut tuotteet mahdollistavat vastuullisuuskriteerien laajamittaisen soveltamisen omaisuudenhoitajien ja instituutionaalisten sijoittajien salkkuihin ympäri maailman - ja tämä on vasta alkua”.

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

.

iShares combines factor investing expertise with sustainability in new ESG factor ETF suite

Three minimum volatility UCITS exposures expand iShares sustainable line-up past 100

iShares doubles sustainable growth forecast, highlighting four forces leading to $1.2trn in assets

Helsinki, 23 April: iShares is broadening its range of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with three new products that combine environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues with the growing demand for minimum volatility factor strategies. The launch is another milestone in BlackRock’s commitment to making sustainability its standard for investing and expand choice in sustainable indexing, an industry that the firm expects to attract $1.2trn in new assets in the next decade.

Investment into ESG and minimum volatility strategies both continue to accelerate as market turmoil tests the resilience of portfolios. Inflows into global sustainable ETFs alone totaled $14.8bn in the Q1 of 2020, more than three times the Q1 2019 figure*. Clients have also increasingly turned to iShares factor strategies to target specific drivers of risk and return in their portfolios. Minimum volatility, most notably, is one style factor that has shined by limiting clients’ downside market exposure in volatile times.

Through the first three months of 2020, iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility UCITS ETFs has provided clients with an average outperformance of 4% return compared to their parent indices taking less downside exposure while helping them capture most of the market upside. This defensive approach has helped attract $0.8bn in investor assets into iShares UCITS Minimum Volatility in Q1 2020, building on $1.3bn gathered in 2019*.

Breaking new ground in ESG

By combining BlackRock’s leadership in factor investing with increasing demand for ESG strategies, iShares’ new funds are designed to deliver an improved ESG profile and reduced carbon exposure while also achieving market-like returns with less risk. Each of the funds is benchmarked to MSCI Minimum Volatility ESG Reduced Carbon Target Indices**. These launches take iShares’ line-up of sustainable ETFs and index funds past 100.

The three new products are:

iShares EDGE MSCI World Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF (MVEW): This fund provides diversified exposure to a broad range of developed world companies with international market exposure and lower volatility characteristics. It carries a TER of 0.30% and is the ESG alternative to the iShares EDGE MSCI World Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MVOL).

iShares EDGE MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF (MVEE): An ESG alternative to the iShares EDGE MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (MVEU), the fund focuses on diversified exposure to European companies with lower volatility characteristics and carries a TER of 0.25%.

iShares EDGE MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ESG UCITS ETF (MVEA): provides diversified exposure to U.S companies with lower volatility characteristics relative to the broader U.S equity market. The fund carries a TER of 0.20% and is the ESG alternative to the iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF (SPMV).

Stephen Cohen, Head of iShares EMEA at BlackRock said: “As investors take stock of their tactical and strategic positioning, ETFs are playing a central role in portfolios that are increasingly tilted towards ESG criteria. We have seen record growth in our sustainable suite, and we remain focused on building the most comprehensive, innovative set of ESG ETFs to meet and anticipate the needs of investors.”

Over the next decade, BlackRock is forecasting assets invested in sustainable index funds and ETFs to grow by $1 trillion to $1.2 trillion, owing to four drivers***:

1) Recognition that sustainability influences risk and returns– There is mounting evidence that ESG criteria are consequential for returns, which is enabling the evolution of sustainable investing from values-based to value driven.

2) Better data leads to better indexes– Companies are increasingly disclosing more information about their ESG practices and that information is increasingly standardised. The greater disclosure means more comprehensive coverage from ESG rating firms, data aggregators and specialized data providers that in turn feeds into enhanced sustainable indices.

3) Access to ESG at a fraction of the cost – iShares believes indexing will do for sustainable investing what it did for investing in stocks and bonds. Until recently, sustainable investment strategies were almost exclusively available through higher-fee active strategies or customized mandates. Globally, the average actively managed sustainable mutual fund fee is five times higher than the average iShares sustainable ETF.

4) Sustainable choices for every portfolio– Indexing has created greater choice for investors to build their entire portfolio based on sustainable funds. Sustainable indices allow investors to screen out sectors and industries, improve the ESG ratings of their portfolio or invest in specific types of investment outcomes.

Philipp Hildebrand, Vice Chairman at BlackRock said: “The seismic reallocation of assets into sustainable investment strategies is underway and will only accelerate from here. The resilience of sustainable strategy returns amid the ongoing market turmoil, in delivering better portfolio outcomes, is notable and will further fuel demand for sustainable building blocks. Indexed products are enabling large scale integration of sustainable criteria into the portfolios of wealth managers and institutions across the globe, and this is only the start.”

Click here to read more about these growth projections.

*Source: BlackRock as at April 2020

**The environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations discussed herein may affect an investment team’s decision to invest in certain companies or industries from time to time. Results may differ from portfolios that do not apply similar ESG considerations to their investment process.

*** Source: Reshaping Sustainable Investing, BlackRock, April 2020

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2020, the firm managed approximately $6.47 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $1.85 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on $6.47 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/20

