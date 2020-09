Ismo Dance Companyn Syöpäsi minussa -nykytanssiteos käsittelee sairauteen liittyviä monimutkaisia tunteita kulttuurikeskus Caisassa

The Veil Project brings an aerialist and a cat that dances to its own tune together on stage 2.9.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

How does thought travel in the layers of the mind? In the Veil Project performance, the human mind is seen as a tangled web of curtains, lights, ropes and acrobatics. The performance is the second full-length modern circus performance by the Reflectors team. The Veil Project will premiere at Stoa on Wednesday 23 September at 7 pm.