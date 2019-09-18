Iso Omena Service Centre brings all customer service advisors to its main lobby
The premises of the Iso Omena Service Centre are being reorganised. The main lobby of the Service Centre now includes a service desk of the Iso Omena Library. Kela and the City of Espoo Service Point are also there. In addition, customers in need of advice can turn to the library staff working in the Kohtaamo meeting place next door.
The library service desk has been transferred to the lobby, next to the glass wall, across from the city’s Service Point. Some library staff will be stationed in the lobby from now on. They will also move around the library if needed. For now, the new library service desk is easy to recognise by the balloons.
The library already moved its customer computers to the lobby in the summer. All public computers of the Service Centre as well as printers and copy machines are now in the main lobby.
“The machines are now in the same lobby as the customer service advisors. This means that the staff will have more time to help customers use e-services,” says Service Centre Coordinator Suvi Jäntti.
Reading room and films moved to adult section
The newspaper reading room has been moved to the area where the computers used to be, namely the library’s adult section next to the health centre. The users of the reading room were finally given the larger space that they had been requesting. In addition, films for mature audiences were moved to the adult section. They can now be found in the area where the library’s information desk used to be. Later this autumn, the children’s section will be reorganised as well.
“We are making these changes because we strive to listen carefully to our customers’ requests and needs. The Service Centre is alive and changes with the times. We are constantly improving it to make it more practical and comfortable for the customers,” says Jäntti. She encourages customers to continue providing feedback and ask the staff if they need help in finding the right service.
Keywords
Contacts
Further information:
Service Centre Coordinator Suvi Jäntti, Iso Omena Service Centre,
040 579 4840
suvi.jantti@espoo.fi
Images
Links
About Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
PL 1 / PB 1
02070 ESPOON KAUPUNKI / ESBO STAD
+358 9 816 21http://www.espoo.fi
Subscribe to releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Espoon kaupunki - Esbo stad
Servicetorget i Iso Omena koncentrerade rådgivning om ärenden till entréhallen18.9.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Servicetorget i Iso Omena håller på med en omflyttning. Nu har också bibliotekets kundservice flyttat in i entréhallen, där Esbo stads servicepunkt och FPA finns sedan tidigare. Dessutom ger biblioteket råd med att sköta ärenden på Träffpunkten, som ligger alldeles intill.
Ison Omenan palvelutori keskitti asiointineuvontansa pääaulaan18.9.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Ison Omenan palvelutorilla on meneillään useita tilamuutoksia. Palvelutorin pääaulasta löytyy nyt Espoon kaupungin asiointipisteen ja Kelan lisäksi Ison Omenan kirjaston palvelupiste. Lisäksi kirjasto antaa asiointineuvontaa viereisen Kohtaamon tiloissa.
Kulttuurilautakunnan päätöksiä 17.9.201917.9.2019 20:17:04 EEST | Tiedote
Syksyn ensimmäisessä kokouksessaan lautakunta päätti muun muassa vuoden neljännen projekti- ja kehittämisavustuserän myöntämisestä.
Espoon sosiaali- ja terveyslautakunnassa ensi keskiviikkona 18.9.201917.9.2019 08:14:38 EEST | Tiedote
Käsittelyssä ovat talousarvio vuodelle 2020 ja taloussuunnitelma vuosille 2021-2022.
Futuro-talossa 17703 kävijää kesäkaudella 201916.9.2019 18:08:07 EEST | Tiedote
Matti Suurosen (1933-2013) suunnittelema Futuro-talo on vakiinnuttanut asemansa yhtenä Näyttelykeskus WeeGeen suosituimmista kohteista.
Uusi visuaalisen taiteen tapahtuma Espoo Visual Festival houkutteli 10 000 kävijää Träskändan kartanopuistoon16.9.2019 16:27:12 EEST | Tiedote
Espoo Visual Festival järjestettiin perjantaista sunnuntaihin 13.-15.9.2019. Valo-, ääni- ja mediataiteeseen keskittynyt tapahtuma esitteli 15 teosta ja 16 taiteilijaa kulttuurihistoriallisesti merkittävässä miljöössä.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom