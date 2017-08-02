2.8.2017 16:13 | Business Wire

When you really want to change cars but don’t have much of a budget, you need to go second-hand. The choice is huge – countless websites and Internet platforms offer second-hand vehicles of every make, model and colour, and at attractively low prices. Mytyres.co.uk has put together a few tips to ensure that your dream car doesn’t turn out to be a nightmare. You can check the most important points simply by taking a walk around the vehicle.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005775/en/

It pays to take a closer look: Mytyres.co.uk offers tips on buying a second-hand car (Photo: Business Wire)

Paint

You don’t have to be an expert to spot variations in colour or matte areas in the paintwork. These often point to makeshift repair jobs covering hidden damages. If you want to play it safe, you can check old cars with a magnet. If the magnet doesn’t stick to the paint, there is more filler than metal underneath.

Oil

Shiny drops on the engine, gearbox, or under the car can be a sign of defective seals or worse. There should also be no leakage from the tubes. Oil leaks can often result in serious engine damage.

Tyres

Tyres are the only point of contact between a vehicle and the road below, and are thus one of the most important components. When checking a vehicle, you should look at the condition of the tyres. If they are more than eight years old (the production date can be read off the so-called DOT mark on the side of the tyre), or if the tread depth is less than 1.6 mm, they must be replaced. If the tyres show uneven wear, the car may be out of alignment.

Even if the vehicle passes the initial visual inspection, it is essential to take it for a test drive, as this is the only way to get a real feel for how the car behaves on the road. If the engine struggles to start or rattles during a cold start, this can point to defects. While driving, the steering, clutch and gearstick must all be easy to operate. The brakes are also important. You should only test the brakes on empty sections of road. If you brake fully, you can also check the ABS; if the wheels block or if the car does not stay in lane, something is wrong. In addition, the brake pedal should not reach all the way to the floor, as this can point to a problem with the brake cylinder.

If the car needs spare parts or new tyres, however, it doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive. Mytyres.co.uk supplies a wide range of car, truck and custom tyres, as well as competitively priced car spare parts and accessories, including engine oil and brake linings. If you don’t fancy getting out the car jack after buying new tyres, simply get them delivered directly to one of our many fitting partners and leave it to the experts.

About Mytyres.co.uk

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional car workshop partners across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

Buy tyres online:

www.mytyres.co.uk, www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

All about tyres from A to Z: www.tyres.net

Information about the company: www.delti.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005775/en/

Contact information

Delticom AG

Anne Lena Peters

Tel.: +49-511-93634-8909

Fax: +49-511-93634-8301

anne.lena.peters@delti.com

or

insignis Agentur für

Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)

Henning Jahns

Tel.: +49-511-132214-14

Fax: +49-511-132214-99

delticom@insignis.de