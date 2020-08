Itäbaanan rakentaminen ja suunnittelu käynnissä

An international architectural competition to be held for the re-development of Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio as part of a larger project to develop the Central Railway Station area 24.8.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

An international invitational architectural competition is being organised for the re-development of the squares of Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio in Helsinki. The competition is planned to start in November. The aim is to prepare a revision of the area’s local detailed plan based on the winning competition entry. Planning principles will also be prepared to serve as a basis for the planning of the area, a draft of which is currently on public display.