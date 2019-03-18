Italy’s highest scientific award bestowed on Academy Professor Kari Alitalo
Accademia Nationale dei Lincei, the oldest science academy in Italy, has granted the international Antonio Feltrinelli Prize, awarded every five years, to Academy Professor Kari Alitalo of the University of Helsinki and the Wihuri Research Institute.
According to Professor Giorgio Parisi, president of the Accademia Nationale dei Lincei, the prize was awarded in acknowledgment of Kari Alitalo’s pioneering work on cancer research.
In Western countries, cancer and cardiovascular diseases are among the most prevalent causes of death. Every third adult is diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, which makes cancer research and novel therapies critical, as currently available forms of treatment are often insufficient or not suitable for all. At the University of Helsinki, Academy Professor Kari Alitalo heads his research group, the Translational Cancer Medicine Program of the Faculty of Medicine and Academy of Finland Centre of Excellence in Translational Cancer Biology, in addition to which he serves as director of the recently launched iCAN Flagship project. As director of the Wihuri Research Institute, Academy Professor Alitalo employs blood vessel, lymphatic vessel and stem cell technologies in investigating better treatment forms for cardiovascular and many other diseases.
Investigators in the research group led by Alitalo have focused specifically on the lymphatic vessel system. Lymphatic vessels have a particularly important role in the spread of metastases in the body in the case of a number of malignant tumours. In its experiments, the group has succeeded in reducing the development of metastases in lymph nodes. At the same time, the growth factors isolated by the group make it possible to culture new lymphatic vessels to replace damaged ones and increase the number of coronary arteries.
Kari Alitalo is among the world’s top researchers specialised in blood and lymphatic vessels.
The Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, established in 1603, is the oldest science academy in Italy. The academy is located in Rome and named for the lynx, whose acute vision illustrates the precision of scientific observation. The science academy was granted official status in 1871.
Further information:
Kari Alitalo (on a conference trip to the United States until 21 June), academy professor, kari.alitalo@helsinki.fi, +358 50 500 3572
Photo 2: Professor Alitalo with his colleagues from below left to right Katja Salo, Maria Arrano de Kivikko, Sinem Karaman, Salli Antila, Tanja Laakkonen, Jarmo Koponen, Tapio Tainola, Laura Fellman, Jennifer Paech, Shentong Fang, Maija Atuegwu, Elina Pylvänäinen, Laura Amoedo-Lopez, Shuo Chen, Anne Emilia Korhonen, Anni Näsi, Katariina Öörni, Andrea Rivas-Urbina, Basma Ragab, Marianne Lähde, Andrey Anisimov, Zhilin Li, Maija Ruuth, Karthik Amudhala Hemanthakumar, Satu Paavonsalo, Harri Nurmi, Seppo Kaijalainen, Dmitri Chilov, Mari Jokinen, Laura Koski, Sarika Heino, Sawan Kumar Jha, Markus Räsänen, Veli-Matti Leppänen, Pauliina Kallio-Koistinen, Saija Piiroinen, David He, Jefim Brodkin, Kari Alitalo
Yhteyshenkilöt
Best regards,
Anna Maria Peltonen
science communicator, University of Helsinki
+358 50 406 2047, maria.peltonen@helsinki.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
P.O. Box 53
00014 University of Helsinki, Finland
http://www.helsinki.fi/university
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta University of Helsinki
Mannerheim was awarded a doctor honoris causa degree at the first academic conferment ceremony in the newly independent Finland 100 years ago18.3.2019 10:42:36 EET | Tiedote
In spring 1919, Finland’s regent, Baron Gustaf Mannerheim, was awarded the title of doctor honoris causa in philosophy at the University of Helsinki. To commemorate this event, the Helsinki University Museum has created the exhibition The Flame and the Sword, which sheds light on the relationship between Mannerheim and the University. The exhibition will open to the public on 27 March, at 12.00.
An extensive Finnish study aims for sustainable drug development and a cleaner environment18.3.2019 08:15:02 EET | Tiedote
A new project is striving to solve environmental problems associated with drug manufacturing, consumption and disposal.
“Moral Machines? Ethics and Politics of the Digital World” conference addresses the ethical and political issues of digitalization26.2.2019 10:23:26 EET | Tiedote
As our contemporary world is increasingly digitalized, the ethical, moral and political issues it encompasses require our immediate attention. These issues are discussed in the conference “Moral Machines? Ethics and Politics of the Digital World” on March 6th – 8th hosted by the Helsinki Collegium for Advanced Studies.
New guidelines for policy makers based on years of joint Nordic academic research: How to promote equality and equity in Nordic education21.2.2019 09:23:55 EET | Tiedote
Discrimination, marginalization and segregation are surprisingly common in the Nordic schools of today. Based on several years of research at 14 universities in 8 countries, a group of academic researchers recently came together with one mutual goal – to help policy makers create a more equal and equitable educational system in the Nordic countries. The result is three clear guidelines.
Space physics from University of Helsinki gets its first-ever International Space Science Institute team19.6.2018 15:05:42 EEST | Tiedote
Lucile Turc to work on mystery waves that transmit in the near-Earth space.
The glacier in Basin 3, Austfonna Ice-cap, Svalbard, is moving faster than before – summer melt water could be one of the causes7.2.2018 16:07:55 EET | Tiedote
Numerical simulations provide a way to link the melt at the glacier surface to the hydrology system at the glacier bed to explain the surge in Basin 3, Austfonna Ice-cap, Svalbard. This is shown in a fresh doctoral thesis on ice flow modeling of ice shelves and ice caps by Yongmei Gong from the University of Helsinki.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme