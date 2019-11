Itsenäisyyspäivän juhlavastaanoton teemana tieto ja yhteiskunnallinen keskustelu

The theme of this year’s Independence Day Reception is knowledge 30.10.2019 11:59:48 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 34/2019 30 October 2019 The theme of this year’s Independence Day Reception is knowledge and discussion. “Finland’s strength has always been the ability to work together, making room for different opinions and using knowledge in diverse ways”, says President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. Technological development has changed the relationship with knowledge: it is easily accessible and the threshold for engaging in discussion has been lowered. The tone of the discussion in society, on the other hand, has hardened. This year, President Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio wish to pay special attention to people and institutions that, through their actions, promote the dissemination of reliable information and discussion. “Everyone can help create a considerate discussion culture, promote confidence in scientific knowledge and expertise and, most importantly, respect truth. This builds trust,” says President Niinistö. The Preside