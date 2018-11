Itsenäisyyspäivänä juhlitaan yhteistä ympäristöämme ja suomalaisia ympäristötekoja

President Niinistö to attend Paris Peace Forum 2.11.2018 17:19 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 43/2018 2 November 2018 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will travel to France where he will attend the Paris Peace Forum on 10–11 November 2018. The visit will begin on Saturday, 10 November, with a dinner for the heads of state and government hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron. On Sunday, 11 November, President Niinistö will take part in the Peace Forum discussions as well as attend an event commemorating the centennial of World War I armistice at the Arc de Triomphe. The inaugural Paris Peace Forum is a part of President Macron’s efforts to emphasise the role of multilateral cooperation in solving global challenges. In addition to heads of state and government, representatives from international NGOs and civil society will attend the Peace Forum.