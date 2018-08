Jan Schugk appointed Senior Physician at Varma

Jan Schugk (MD, Medicine) has been appointed Senior Physician at Varma effective 1 April 2019. He will report to CEO Risto Murto.

“Jan Schugk has a solid track record in the areas of social insurance, occupational healthcare and workability support. He is also an expert in matters related to social welfare and healthcare,” says Varma’s CEO, Risto Murto.

Prior to starting in his role as Senior Physician, Schugk will serve as a Project Director at Varma, starting on 1 October 2018. He will spearhead a research project on Varma’s workability management.

Schugk joins Varma from the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), where he is Chief Medical Officer. He has worked at EK since 2010, prior to which he held various occupational healthcare and safety positions, at Nokia, among others, both in Finland and abroad.

Varma’s current senior physician, Jukka Kivekäs, will step down from the position on 1 April 2019, but will continue to serve as a consulting physician at Varma.

