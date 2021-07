Janet Echelmanin teos 1.78 kohoaa Senaatintorin ylle elokuun ajaksi

Cultural Centre Caisa celebrates its 25th anniversary by donating art to Helsinki residents 27.7.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Cultural Centre Caisa is turning 25! To celebrate the anniversary, Caisa will donate art to Helsinki residents as a birthday gift. The gift package includes art workshops for children, teens, and adults of all ages; samba and a concert with modern Sami music; previews of community dance sculpture Bacteria by artist group Compañía Kaari & Roni Martin; and online performances. The art gifts will be shared with the public in August–November 2021.