Jani Raappana appointed Director of Foreign and Security Policy to the President of the Republic of Finland

Office of the President of the Republic

Press release 25/2023

11 August 2023

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö appointed MSocSc Jani Raappana as Director of Foreign and Security Policy.

Raappana will take up his position as Director of Foreign and Security Policy and Member of the Presidential Cabinet on 15 August 2023. He will transfer to the position from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, where he has worked since 1999. He completed the Training Course for Newly Recruited Diplomats in 2004–2005 and is currently serving as Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland in Washington, D.C.

Petri Hakkarainen, who has been serving as Director of Foreign and Security Policy to the President of the Republic since March 2018, will transfer to the position of Director General of the Political Department at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on 1 September 2023.