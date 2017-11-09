Janne Viskari appointed as Director General of Population Register Centre
The Government appointed Janne Viskari, M.Sc. (Tech.) as Director General of the Population Register Centre on 9 November. Viskari will assume his post on 15 November. The appointment is for a fixed term of five years.
Viskari has worked at the Population Register Centre as a director and a member of the agency’s Management Board since 2014. As from the beginning of this year, he has served as Director of the Digital Services unit with responsibility for the development of digital services for citizens and the public administration. Prior to this, Viskari was head of the Service Architecture unit with responsibility for the implementation of the National Architecture for Digital Services programme. Before that, Viskari worked in senior management roles at Finnish Customs and in the private sector.
“In our work, the focus will be on customer-orientation, which will allow us to provide both ordinary citizens and organisations with better service through electronic and personal service channels. The growing role of the Population Register Centre as an authority promoting cross-administrative digitalisation and the proposed merger of Local Register Offices with the Population Register Centre will create excellent opportunities for making the agency’s services into a clear and easy-to-use concept in which consideration is given to different life situations of its customers”, says Viskari.
“Work on the focus areas set out in the strategy of the Population Register Centre (better customer service and bold reforms) will continue. We are also planning to establish customer cooperation groups so that we can expand the dialogue with our customers. We will also start a development project in which the aim is to make the steering and advisory tasks that are included in the national implementation of digitalisation and that will become the responsibility of the Population Register Centre on 1 January 2018 into a unified part of Suomi.fi”, he continues.
A total of 18 applications were received for the post of Director General of the Population Register Centre.
The Population Register Centre promotes the digitalisation of society and electronic services in Finland. Together with the local register offices, it provides the data in the Population Information System, enables its wide use in society, offers certified electronic services and provides and develops shared support services for the electronic services of the public administration.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Janne Viskari, Director General (as from 15 November 2017), Population Register Centre, tel. +358 295 535 022, janne.viskari(at)vrk.fi
Anna-Maija Karjalainen, Director General, Public Sector ICT, Ministry of Finance, tel. +358 295 530 165, anna-maija.karjalainen(at)vm.fi
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Lintulahdenkuja 4
00530 HELSINKI
0295 535 001http://www.vrk.fi
The Population Register Centre implements the National Architecture for Digital Services in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance. The task of the agency is to promote digital society by providing and developing support services for citizens and public administration. In addition, the Population Register Centre is the data controller for the Population Information System together with the local register offices. The agency maintains and develops the Population Information System, its data and data quality as well as certified electronic services. The Population Register Centre offers information services and certificate services from the Population Information System. It also performs duties related to elections. www.vrk.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Väestörekisterikeskus
Janne Viskari ny överdirektör för Befolkningsregistercentralen9.11.2017 14:28 | Tiedote
Statsrådet utnämnde den 9 november diplomingenjören Janne Viskari till överdirektör för Befolkningsregistercentralen. Viskari inleder arbetet den 15 november. Mandatperioden, som varar för viss tid, är fem år.
Väestörekisterikeskuksen ylijohtajaksi Janne Viskari9.11.2017 14:17 | Tiedote
Valtioneuvosto nimitti 9. marraskuuta Väestörekisterikeskuksen ylijohtajaksi diplomi-insinööri Janne Viskarin. Viskari aloittaa virassaan 15.11.2017. Määräaikainen nimitys kestää viisi vuotta.
Väestörekisterikeskus pitää selvityshenkilön esitystä maistraattien yhdistämisestä Väestörekisterikeskukseen perusteltuna8.11.2017 14:05 | Tiedote
Selvityshenkilö Jouni Backman esittää raportissaan, että nykyiset yhdeksän erillisinä virastoina toimivaa maistraattia yhdistettäisiin Väestörekisterikeskukseen. Uusi valtakunnallinen virasto aloittaisi esityksen mukaan toimintansa 2020 alusta uudella nimellä.
Viro sulkenut 760 000 henkilökorttia – tietoturvauhka ei kohdistu Suomessa käytössä oleviin kortteihin3.11.2017 14:15 | Tiedote
Viron hallitus on päättänyt torstaina 2.11.2017 sulkea noin 760 000 henkilökorttia syyskuussa julkistetun tietoturvauhkan vuoksi.
Viron henkilökorteissa tietoturvauhka – samaa uhkaa ei Suomessa5.9.2017 14:45 | Tiedote
Viro on tiedottanut tiistaina 5.9.2017, että Viron myöntämissä henkilökorteissa on havaittu tietoturvauhka. Varotoimena maa on sulkenut varmenteiden julkisen hakemiston. Tämä ei estä henkilökortin käyttöä Virossa.
Under tiden mars till augusti 2017 ingick sammanlagt 1578 samkönade par äktenskap5.9.2017 07:15 | Tiedote
Enligt uppgifterna i Befolkningsregistercentralens befolkningsdatasystem har man vid magistraterna under tiden mars till augusti 2017 omvandlat 1 122 registrerade partnerskap till äktenskap och vigt 456 samkönade par till äktenskap.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme