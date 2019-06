Japanin kruununprinssipari vierailee Suomessa

Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Japan to visit Finland 25.6.2019 13:44:13 EEST | Tiedote

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 19/2019 25 June 2019 Their Imperial Highnesses Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan will visit Finland on 2–5 July 2019. President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will welcome Their Highnesses on 3 July at the President’s summer residence Kultaranta. The visit marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Finland and Japan. During their four-day visit, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will explore Finnish culture, landmarks, nature and healthcare. On Tuesday, their programme includes visits at the National Museum of Finland, Ateneum Art Museum as well as Helsinki Cathedral. On Wednesday, in addition to the Kultaranta visit, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will lay a wreath at Hietaniemi Cemetery and visit the city of Turku, where they will tour Turku Castle and Turku Cathedral. On Thursday, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will visit the National Archives of Finland to vie