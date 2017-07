Japanin pääministeri Shinzō Abe viralliselle vierailulle Suomeen

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to pay an official visit to Finland 4.7.2017 12:50 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the RepublicPress Release 37/20174 July 2017 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to pay an official visit to Finland Mr Shinzō Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, is arriving in Finland on an official visit with his spouse, Mrs Akie Abe. The visit will be hosted by Mr Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic, with his spouse, Mrs Jenni Haukio. President Niinistö and Mrs Haukio will receive the visitors at a welcoming ceremony in the Presidential Palace on 10 July 2017. The programme of the visit will include a private discussion between the president and the prime minister as well as talks with a larger delegation. The topics will include the political and economic relations between Finland and Japan and topical international questions. Prime Minister Abe will travel to Finland with a high-level delegation. The visit will conclude with a luncheon attended by a large group of Finns representing different spheres of Finnish society. On his official visit to Japan