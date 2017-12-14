Jari Paasikivi continues as Chairman of Varma’s Board of Directors

At its meeting on 14 December 2017, Varma’s Board of Directors decided that Jari Paasikivi, CEO of Oras Invest Oy, will continue as Chairman of the Board effective 1 January 2018.

The Board also decided that the current vice chairmen – Antti Palola, President of the Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK), and Kai Telanne, CEO of Alma Media Oyj – will continue as vice chairmen as of 1 January 2018.

The current members of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Compensation Committee will continue as members in 2018. The members of the Audit Committee are Ari Kaperi (Chairman), Jyri Luomakoski, Antti Palola and Kai Telanne. The Nomination and Compensation Committee is composed of Jari Paasikivi (Chairman), Antti Palola and Kai Telanne.



The members of Varma’s Board of Directors as of 1 January 2018 are:

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman; CEO, Oras Invest Ltd

Antti Palola, Vice Chairman; President, Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK)

Kai Telanne, Vice Chairman; CEO, Alma Media Corporation

Riku Aalto, President, Industrial Union

Johanna Ikäheimo, Chairman of the Board, Lappset Group Ltd

Rolf Jansson, President & CEO, VR Group

Ari Kaperi, Nordea Bank AB’s (publ) Chief Risk Officer and Country Senior Executive for Finland

Casimir Lindholm, CEO, Lemminkäinen Corporation

Jyri Luomakoski, CEO, Uponor Corporation

Petri Niemisvirta, CEO, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd

Ilkka Oksala, Director, Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK)

Pekka Piispanen, Director, Akava ry

Deputy members:

Eila Annala, Managing Director, PlusTerveys Oy

Eija Hietanen, Administrative Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK)

Liisa Leino, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Leino Group Oy

Further information:

Katri Viippola, Senior Vice-President, HR, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, tel. +358 400 129 500







