Jari Paasikivi fortsätter som styrelseordförande i Varma

Varma currently owns 22 BREEAM-certified properties 4.12.2017 11:32 | Tiedote

Varma promotes the energy efficiency of its properties and has been granted BREEAM In-Use environmental certification for ten of its properties in 2017. The certified properties are located across Finland. Varma’s climate policy states that the company’s most important buildings will be certified primarily according to the BREEAM environmental rating system by 2025. The quality system is particularly aimed at improving how energy efficiency is monitored and verified.