Joasia Krysa valittu vuoden 2023 Helsinki Biennaalin kuraattoriksi

Joasia Krysa to curate second edition of Helsinki Biennial opening June 2023 31.3.2022 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

Helsinki Biennial announces the appointment of Joasia Krysa as curator of its second edition, taking place 12 June – 18 September 2023. Celebrating the synthesis of art and the environment, the biennial will return to the unique surroundings of Vallisaari Island in the Helsinki archipelago, whilst building upon its inaugural edition through a greater presence on the mainland in locations across the city. Free and open to all, Helsinki Biennial continues to make connections between artists from Finland and around the world, and is committed to responsible exhibition-making and inclusive principles.