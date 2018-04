Jokanaisen ja -miehen viihteellinen golf-turnauspäivä Naantalin saaristossa

Come and visit the Finnish Archipelago - at the 2018 Matka Nordic Travel Fair in Helsinki’s Messukeskus 18-21 January 2018 15.1.2018 16:17 | Tiedote

Media bulletin 15 January 2018. The Finnish Archipelago welcomes exhibition-goers to the largest professional travel industry event in Northern Europe. Matka 2018 opens in Helsinki’s Messukeskus with a Workshop Day for industry professionals on Thursday 18 January. The fair is open to the public from Friday to Sunday, 19-21 January.