Joonas Hyvösen pelimaailmaa lainaava teos käynnistää immersiivisen taiteen projektin Oodin Kuutiossa

Immersive art project to be launched in Kuutio space at Oodi with game-inspired piece by Joonas Hyvönen 30.6.2020 07:58:00 EEST | Press release

Visual artist Joonas Hyvönen challenges viewers to consider alternative futures in a deliberately absurd way. Alienating elements borrowed from the world of computer games offer a safe way to experience climate change and catastrophic floods – first hand.