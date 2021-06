Joukkovelkakirjarahoitus vauhdittaa Fintoil Hamina Oy:n kasvuinvestointia

Finnvera becomes signatory to the Poseidon Principles to measure the greenhouse gas emissions of ship finance 19.4.2021 12:00:36 EEST | Press release

Finnish export credit agency Finnvera has joined the Poseidon Principles climate alignment agreement regarding the CO2 emissions of Finnveras’s ship finance portfolio. The Poseidon Principles are consistent with the policies and ambitions of the International Maritime Organization, including its ambition to reduce shipping’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050. Commitment to the Poseidon Principles is a concrete step in Finnvera’s sustainability and corporate responsibility.