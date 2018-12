Joulujumppia ympäri Helsinkiä

Oodi, the library of a new era, will open to the public on the eve of the Independence Day 30.11.2018 11:00 | Tiedote

Helsinki Central Library Oodi will open its doors to the public on 5 December at 8am, a day before Finland’s 101st birthday. Designed by ALA Architects, this library of a new era is an ode to Finnish culture, equality and freedom of expression. Oodi offers everyone an open, public urban space at Kansalaistori Square, right opposite Parliament House.