Joulunaika Espoon kaupunginkirjastossa ja muissa pääkaupunkiseudun Helmet-kirjastoissa

Nature, a sense of community and a people-sized city – these are the wishes Espoo residents have for urban planning 22.12.2022 12:00:00 EET | Press release

A recent report presents the results of the Our Espoo 20X0 event series, summarising what the residents want from the future of Espoo and its major districts. The results will be used in projects such as the preparation of the Espoo Master Plan for 2060.